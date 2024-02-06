Out of the past: July 20

1994

Rendrag Corp. was granted approval by the Cape Girardeau City Council Monday night to pull the plug on its own housing development project after it withdrew its rezoning request; the development would have included 134 units, 38 that would be single-family dwellings valued at $100,000 to $150,000; another 20 units were to be four-plex condominiums, and 44 were to be townhouses; the remaining 32 units were to be built into eight-unit apartment buildings.

The Delta Queen steamboat arrives at Cape Girardeau in the morning, the second docking here by the boat this month; it has been plying the waters of the Mississippi River north of St. Louis since the Great Steamboat Race re-enactment between the Delta and Mississippi Queens ended at St. Louis July 4.

1969

SPACE CENTER, Houston -- Neil Armstrong plants his size 9 1/2 left boot on the powdery surface of the moon at 9:56 p.m., and speaks words that will be remembered for all time: "That's one small step for man, a giant leap for mankind"; the Eagle lunar module had touched down on the moon at 3:18 p.m., with Armstrong and Edwin E. Aldrin aboard; remaining on the orbiting mother ship is Michael Collins.

ORAN, Mo. -- In observance of the Oran Centennial being held through Friday, a painting of the First Baptist Church in Oran has been made by Wilson Soehlig of Oran for the celebration; First Baptist was the first church to be built in Oran.