Out of the past: July 20

1993

Inaccurate data from electronic equipment that transmits Mississippi River stages by telephone from the Cape Girardeau river gauge has prompted the national Weather Service to raise the expected flood crest here; the river is now expected to crest at Cape Girardeau on Wednesday at 47.7 feet.

More than 270 Cape Girardeau residents have been affected by the Mississippi River flood so far, and 12 businesses have been closed; most of the affected houses -- 75 -- are in the Red Star District, prompting Councilman Doug Richards to call on the city to begin looking at ways to better protect the district.

1968

Voters of three area school districts will go to the polls next Tuesday to decide whether to join the districts together to make one; involved are Cape Girardeau County R-V at Delta, Stoddard County R-IV at Advance, Missouri, and Scott County R-I at Chaffee, Missouri.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Approval of a $135,000 bond issue for a 308-acre recreation area and lake was given by Perry County voters yesterday by a comfortable margin; the 10 tracts of land involved in the area will be turned over to the Conservation Department, which will build and stock the lake at an estimated cost of $111,359 to the state.