Out of the past: July 20

Inaccurate data from electronic equipment that transmits Mississippi River stages by telephone from the Cape Girardeau river gauge has prompted the national Weather Service to raise the expected flood crest here; the river is now expected to crest at Cape Girardeau on Wednesday at 47.7 feet.
More than 270 Cape Girardeau residents have been affected by the Mississippi River flood so far, and 12 businesses have been closed; most of the affected houses -- 75 -- are in the Red Star District, prompting Councilman Doug Richards to call on the city to begin looking at ways to better protect the district.
Voters of three area school districts will go to the polls next Tuesday to decide whether to join the districts together to make one; involved are Cape Girardeau County R-V at Delta, Stoddard County R-IV at Advance, Missouri, and Scott County R-I at Chaffee, Missouri.
PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Approval of a $135,000 bond issue for a 308-acre recreation area and lake was given by Perry County voters yesterday by a comfortable margin; the 10 tracts of land involved in the area will be turned over to the Conservation Department, which will build and stock the lake at an estimated cost of $111,359 to the state.
Cong. Orville Zimmerman of Kennett, Missouri, home from Washington, said the House's flood-control committee has given definite instructions to Army Engineers to begin a preliminary survey immediately in the Cape Girardeau area in order that a report can be submitted for study and this be made the basis of legislation when Congress convenes in September.
For the first time in 43 years, Anna Daily, 73, comes to Cape Girardeau to visit her sister, Alice Payne, 70, a resident here; Daily made the rail trip alone, coming from Orange, Texas; their name, prior to their marriages, was Sailor.
Castor River is cut into the big diversion channel at its head at Greenbriar, Missouri, in the morning; half of the water from the Castor is now passing through the diversion channel into the Mississippi River and the other have is going on down through the old river bed; as soon as the levee can be extended through the bed of the river to the Ozark hills, the entire volume of water of the Castor will be diverted into the channel.
John Bonney, past 92 years old, a pioneer citizen and banker of Pocahontas, died last night at his home there; Bonney was born in Waldon, England, and came to America with his parents as a boy, settling on a farm in Cape Girardeau County in 1838.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
