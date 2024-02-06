Out of the past: July 2

1998

McCLURE, Ill. -- Some families in central and northern Alexander County, Illinois, are receiving water from a new source; homes in the East Cape Girardeau-McClure Water District were put on line about mid-morning yesterday by SouthWater Inc., a not-for-profit water company; the wait was a few hours longer for residents in the Olive Branch, Illinois, area of Central Alexander County Water District; the new system is a result of a four-year project for SouthWater, Inc., which was created by Southern Illinois Electric Cooperative to provide safe, clean water to more than 1,600 families in Alexander, Pulaski and Union counties.

KELSO, Mo. -- The 150-foot steeple of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Kelso is surrounded by scaffolding, as workers install a new copper cover; it is the first time the steeple has been recovered since the church was built in 1889.

1973

Merger of Cape Girardeau Federal Savings & Loan with Chaffee (Missouri) Savings & Loan and Caruthersville (Missouri) Savings & Loan is announced by officers of the three institutions; the merger will bring total assets of the combined organization to more than $70 million; Cape Girardeau Federal's home office at 2027 Broadway will become the home office of the merged organization.

Members of the Southeast Missouri State University Choir recently completed a whirlwind European concert tour, visiting Holland, Germany, Austria, France and Switzerland; the 48-member choir, director Doyle Dumas and his wife, Golden Eagles director LeRoy Mason and his wife, and three music graduate assistants traveled through the countries in a chartered bus complete with a tour guide.