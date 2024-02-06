Out of the past: July 2

1997

Now that William Street is clear, be prepared to take a detour on Independence Street; as work proceeds on Cape Girardeau's $25 million project to upgrade the sewer system in older parts of town, motorists can expect more disruptions; possibly as early as today, eastbound traffic will leave Independence at Henderson Avenue and follow Merriwether to Benton to allow construction workers to put in a new storm sewer on Independence; westbound traffic will use a single lane that will remain open.

Cape Girardeau businessman Tim Blattner, who recently visited Honk Kong, says the city should continue to be a stable and economically vibrant place that could become China's window to the world; Hong Kong has launched its new life as part of China, after 156 years of British colonial rule; Blattner and his wife, Nancy, were in Hong Kong on business in mid-to-late May.

1972

Jack V. Lawrence, son of Mrs. J.F. Lawrence of Cape Girardeau, received the master of divinity degree recently during graduation ceremonies at Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Kansas City, Missouri; he has just completed a nine-month program as a chaplain intern at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Kansas City and is now enrolled in a three-month program at Bethany Medical Center there.

A special service of patriotism and worship -- the "God and Country" service -- is held in the morning at Lynwood Baptist Chapel; those serving in the armed services or for law enforcement agencies are honored during the service.