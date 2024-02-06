Out of the past: July 2

1995

Bonita Sparks and Paula Austin, recently appointed as associate pastors at Centenary United Methodist Church, are introduced to the congregation and begin their new duties; Sparks has served churches in Willowdale, Indiana, Louisville, Kentucky and Park Hills, Missouri; Austin was youth leader and program director at Trinity United Methodist Church in Moberly, Missouri.

Roger B. Christiansen has accepted the pastorate of First Church of God; he had pastored Rock Hill Church of God in St. Louis since 1990.

1970

Temperatures rise to the upper 90s, greatly affecting electrical consumption in Cape Girardeau, although water usage drops below normal; the sizzling temperatures buckled Highway 61 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson and north of Jackson twice yesterday; the cause was attributed to gases and steam building up under the pavement after great amounts of rain, followed by intense heat.

The Cape Girardeau City Council last night denied a request for operation of a full-scale marina in conjunction with restaurant activities at the Riverboat Rebel Queen; in addition, the council declined to approve a tentative beer license for the Corner Tavern, 601 Good Hope St., although the deadline for license renewals was yesterday; a lengthy list of complaints was considered in connection to the tavern's operation, including altercations, gambling and a fatal assault, said to have occurred in or near the business.