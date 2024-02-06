Out of the past: July 2

Bonita Sparks and Paula Austin, recently appointed as associate pastors at Centenary United Methodist Church, are introduced to the congregation and begin their new duties; Sparks has served churches in Willowdale, Indiana, Louisville, Kentucky and Park Hills, Missouri; Austin was youth leader and program director at Trinity United Methodist Church in Moberly, Missouri.
Roger B. Christiansen has accepted the pastorate of First Church of God; he had pastored Rock Hill Church of God in St. Louis since 1990.
Temperatures rise to the upper 90s, greatly affecting electrical consumption in Cape Girardeau, although water usage drops below normal; the sizzling temperatures buckled Highway 61 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson and north of Jackson twice yesterday; the cause was attributed to gases and steam building up under the pavement after great amounts of rain, followed by intense heat.
The Cape Girardeau City Council last night denied a request for operation of a full-scale marina in conjunction with restaurant activities at the Riverboat Rebel Queen; in addition, the council declined to approve a tentative beer license for the Corner Tavern, 601 Good Hope St., although the deadline for license renewals was yesterday; a lengthy list of complaints was considered in connection to the tavern's operation, including altercations, gambling and a fatal assault, said to have occurred in or near the business.
Cape Girardeau restaurant operators, wrestling with what they term a virtually continuous reduction in food ration points, talk of taking joint action, as the proprietor of one of the larger establishments put it, to determine two things: To get relief through increased ration point allowances, or to close up until the food situation improves; the plan is to organize the restaurant owners into a committee and call on the ration board with a request for relief.
After receiving numerous noise complaints about fireworks, Chief of Police M.E. Morton issues a stern warning that the explosives shouldn't be fired on the streets, in or near public meetings, or near churches and hospitals.
Roy Clark writes The Southeast Missourian newspaper from Pontiac, Michigan, that he made the trip from Cape Girardeau to that city last week on his motorcycle in three days; he had engine trouble only once and turned over only three times; he hurt his knee pretty badly on one of his spills, but it didn't stop him from making the trip; Clark is the son of Mrs. J.N. Clark of Cape Girardeau and is employed in an automobile factory in Pontiac.
Henrietta Jenkins of St. Louis arrives here to be the house guest of her cousins, Mesdames Charles Gregory and A.R. Zoelsmann; Jenkins, 84, has been a great traveler, and advancing years haven't dimmed her pleasure.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
