Out of the past: July 2

Christian Faith Academy is preparing to build a new facility in Cape Girardeau that will include a gymnasium and several classrooms; the academy, which was founded in 1982 in Scott City, will open in the fall of 1995 and will offer classes through the 12th grade.
The St. Louis District Corps of Engineers has given Boyd Gaming Corp. the initial nod for construction of a permanent mooring facility on the Mississippi River in downtown Cape Girardeau; the location for the mooring facility and riverboat gambling casino will be approximately 500 feet north of the Broadway floodgate.
Hundreds of American elm trees in Cape Girardeau are dying, victims of Dutch elm disease and elm phloem necrosis; at one time, a number of American elms stood majestically in Arena Park; now there are only five, and three of these are dying.
Camping enthusiasts and tourists visiting Trail of Tears State Park north of Cape Girardeau have a new point of interest near Lake Boutin; a recently opened road and lookout point near the lake and park ranger's headquarters offer an unparalleled view of 150-foot bluffs above the Mississippi River and the Illinois shoreline beyond.
J.C. Wylie, secretary of the Board of Deacons of Red Star Baptist Church, has received word from the Rev. J.B. Ragsdale, pastor of the Point Breeze Church in St. Louis, advising he has accepted an offer to become pastor of the Cape Girardeau church; he will be here July 31.
The sermon in the morning at Grace Methodist Church is in keeping with the "liberation of our forefathers from the tyranny of England"; the sermon is delivered by the pastor, the Rev. Miles H. Stotts.
Maj. Giboney Houck left yesterday morning for Jefferson City to attend the special session of the Legislature called to ratify the national suffrage amendment; he told the Southeast Missourian before his departure he will speak and vote against the amendment's ratification on the grounds it will take away more protection from women than it will give them; he believes a great majority of Cape Girardeau County women oppose suffrage.
Shaves are 20 cents and haircuts 40 cents; barbers here have decided they must either make a little more money or quit the business; for many years, the majority of shops in Cape Girardeau have charged 15 cents for shaves and 35 for haircuts.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.