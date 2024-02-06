Out of the past: July 2

1994

Christian Faith Academy is preparing to build a new facility in Cape Girardeau that will include a gymnasium and several classrooms; the academy, which was founded in 1982 in Scott City, will open in the fall of 1995 and will offer classes through the 12th grade.

The St. Louis District Corps of Engineers has given Boyd Gaming Corp. the initial nod for construction of a permanent mooring facility on the Mississippi River in downtown Cape Girardeau; the location for the mooring facility and riverboat gambling casino will be approximately 500 feet north of the Broadway floodgate.

1969

Hundreds of American elm trees in Cape Girardeau are dying, victims of Dutch elm disease and elm phloem necrosis; at one time, a number of American elms stood majestically in Arena Park; now there are only five, and three of these are dying.

Camping enthusiasts and tourists visiting Trail of Tears State Park north of Cape Girardeau have a new point of interest near Lake Boutin; a recently opened road and lookout point near the lake and park ranger's headquarters offer an unparalleled view of 150-foot bluffs above the Mississippi River and the Illinois shoreline beyond.