Out of the past: July 2

Heavy rains that continue to occur in the Upper Mississippi River watershed north of St. Louis have forced the National Weather Service to revise its flood crest at Cape Girardeau for a third time this week; the higher crest here isn't expected to deter the arrival of the Mississippi Queen and Delta Queen steamboats tomorrow as part of the Great Steamboat Race.
Under Missouri's new education law, Leopold and Altenburg school districts have two years to meet minimum guidelines or close their doors; superintendents for the districts say the schools will easily meet the deadline for improvements.
Ending an era, Kage School District yesterday was officially merged with the Cape Girardeau School District; the present, historic brick Kage School replaced the original, log structure established in 1854; the school was a giant step forward for a rural community back then; part of the Kage District was officially taken into the city by annexation last fall; however, the annexation for school purposes didn't become effective until yesterday.
As the 20th year of installation for the city parking meters was rounded out June 30, records show revenue for the 1967-1968 fiscal year slightly above the average; receipts from the "silent takers" for the year just ended totaled $37,210.64, $234.50 above the 20-year average.
The Mississippi River overnight registered its greatest drop at Cape Girardeau in recent weeks, a fall of 6 inches to a stage of 35.7 feet; by the end of the week, it is predicted the Water Street frontage will probably be clear of floodwaters; encouraged by the receding water, Frisco Railroad crews remove the auxiliary track laid over the main line track between Broadway and Independence Street.
The Rev. Christian J. Martin, assistant pastor of St. Mary's Catholic Church, is sworn into the Army as a chaplain at Harris Field; with his chaplaincy goes the rank of first lieutenant; Martin will leave Cape Girardeau on July 12 for Cambridge, Massachusetts, to report to Harvard University for training.
E.E. Campbell, field agent, and I.G. Brincefield, special writer for The Missourian, go to Sikeston, Missourian, in the afternoon; Brincefield will be located at Sikeston as the newspaper's representative; he won't solicit business there, but will gather the news of the Sikeston district for The Missourian.
Fred A. Groves receives word he will receive 15 Fordson tractors instead of the eight he had anticipated; the government has increased the allotment for Missouri; Groves expects the first tractor here on the boat Saturday and will arrange for a demonstration in Cape Girardeau, Scott and New Madrid counties.
-- Sharon K. Sanders