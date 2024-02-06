Out of the past: July 2

1993

Heavy rains that continue to occur in the Upper Mississippi River watershed north of St. Louis have forced the National Weather Service to revise its flood crest at Cape Girardeau for a third time this week; the higher crest here isn't expected to deter the arrival of the Mississippi Queen and Delta Queen steamboats tomorrow as part of the Great Steamboat Race.

Under Missouri's new education law, Leopold and Altenburg school districts have two years to meet minimum guidelines or close their doors; superintendents for the districts say the schools will easily meet the deadline for improvements.

1968

Ending an era, Kage School District yesterday was officially merged with the Cape Girardeau School District; the present, historic brick Kage School replaced the original, log structure established in 1854; the school was a giant step forward for a rural community back then; part of the Kage District was officially taken into the city by annexation last fall; however, the annexation for school purposes didn't become effective until yesterday.

As the 20th year of installation for the city parking meters was rounded out June 30, records show revenue for the 1967-1968 fiscal year slightly above the average; receipts from the "silent takers" for the year just ended totaled $37,210.64, $234.50 above the 20-year average.