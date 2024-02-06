Out of the past: July 2

1992

A long-standing dispute over a Cape Girardeau shopping-mall site apparently was concluded this week when the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear the case; the court let stand the 1991 Eighth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruling the developers of the failed Westborough Mall aren't entitled to damages as a result of the zoning dispute.

An official with the Missouri Highway Department says the department won't attempt to plant trees at Wedekind Roadside Park until next year. About 40 trees were cut two weeks ago to allow for construction of a highway median through the park; the move prompted many complaints.

1967

Almost 200 people attend the seventh annual Cape County Steam Thresher and Old Settlers Reunion at the Earl Kirchhoff farm north of Cape Girardeau. Old farm machinery demonstrations show those attending how things were done years ago.

Few problems have developed since the Cape Girardeau City Council prolonged the fireworks shooting period here last week; city councilmen extended the period fireworks may be set off to cover June 20 through July 4, which complies with the fireworks sales period.