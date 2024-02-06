Out of the past: July 2

A long-standing dispute over a Cape Girardeau shopping-mall site apparently was concluded this week when the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear the case; the court let stand the 1991 Eighth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruling the developers of the failed Westborough Mall aren't entitled to damages as a result of the zoning dispute.
An official with the Missouri Highway Department says the department won't attempt to plant trees at Wedekind Roadside Park until next year. About 40 trees were cut two weeks ago to allow for construction of a highway median through the park; the move prompted many complaints.
Almost 200 people attend the seventh annual Cape County Steam Thresher and Old Settlers Reunion at the Earl Kirchhoff farm north of Cape Girardeau. Old farm machinery demonstrations show those attending how things were done years ago.
Few problems have developed since the Cape Girardeau City Council prolonged the fireworks shooting period here last week; city councilmen extended the period fireworks may be set off to cover June 20 through July 4, which complies with the fireworks sales period.
The flooding Mississippi River, which reaches a stage of 36.8 feet at 8 a.m., is expected to crest tonight at 36.9 or 37 feet. The additional water increases flood coverage in low areas of Cape Girardeau. Garver Lumber Co. is forced to suspend operations when more than a foot of water covers its property; just north of that site, much of the Leming Lumber Co. property is covered with water, but work continues.
Forty-eight Cape Girardeau County men, including five underage volunteers and two candidates for officers' training under the 3-A provision, have been ordered by the local Selective Service Board to report to Jackson soon for transportation to Jefferson Barracks and induction into the Army. Announcement of the date of departure is restricted.
A crowd of residents met at the Commercial Club room yesterday and decided it would never do not to have a celebration here on the Fourth. It was unanimously agreed the celebration will be held at Courthouse Park, beginning at 2:30 p.m. and extending through the evening; Schuchert's band will play a concert and several addresses will be given.
The Frisco architect arrives with new plans for the proposed depot here; they are very similar to Cape Girardeau architect W.E. Parlow's plans, except the waiting-room ceiling has been lowered from 22 feet to 17 1/2 feet; local leaders object to the squatty ceiling and, finally, the architect compromises on a 20-foot ceiling.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
