Out of the past: July 19

J.C. Hicks has joined the ministry staff at Faith Evangelical Free Church in Cape Girardeau as associate pastor of youth and education; Hicks has been a member of Faith Church for two years and has served as a teacher and leader in both the adult and youth departments.
Several area churches and Southeast Hospital recently began a parish nursing pilot program, which allows them to share roles of ministry and disease prevention; United Church of Christ, Greater Dimension Church and St. Andrew Lutheran Church, all in Cape Girardeau, and First General Baptist Church in Jackson have joined the program; its goal is to promote health-care issues through education and disease prevention; nurses serving as volunteers in their congregations will do a variety of tasks from screening others for disease to making hospital visits.
There is mixed reactions locally to President Nixon's Phase 4 economic plan, with most criticism coming from beef cattlemen, hospital officials and building trade unions; grocers, on the other hand, support the lifting of price freezes on food commodities, while the food purchasing public in general could prepare to spend even more out of an already badly-pinched food budget; the new anti-inflation plan also draws praise from hog and dairy farmers; but, with the freeze continuing on beef prices, cattlemen voice vicious criticism of the plan.
The Pathfinder, piloted by Capt. Don Bader, transported Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce members and their wives and representatives from the St. Louis District Corps of Engineers on an inspection tour of the Mississippi River yesterday, traveling from Cape Girardeau to Cairo, Illinois; the travelers witnessed ample evidence of the ravages of the great flood on river installations and gained an insight into the vast expenditure of money necessary to make repairs for navigational purposes.
Murray E. Thompson of Marshfield, Missouri, Republican candidate for governor, is here conferring with party leaders, making visits to Jackson and throughout the county; in the evening he will speak at a public meeting at Courthouse Park.
A radio receiving set, stored by the Cape Girardeau Police Department and unused for some time, has been installed in Commissioner Cleo John's automobile to allow him to answer fire calls; set on the wave band of the police department, the radio brings in police calls, as well as those directing the police car and motorcycle to the scene of a fire.
Common Pleas Court Judge John A. Snider has granted a temporary injunction restraining Louis Houck, his son, Giboney Houck, and L.L. Dalton, an agent, from interfering with the installation of an outlet ditch of the West End sewer running through Houck's property; the action was brought by the City of Cape Girardeau and the Dunnegan Construction Co.; it had been alleged that Louis Houck employees, at his instigation, constructed a dam across a lateral creek emptying into Cape La Croix Creek, south of Cape Girardeau, causing the water to overflow and seep water to flow into ditches cut for the sewer, making work there extremely dangerous and nearly impossible.
Cornelius O'Shea, 97, a veteran of the Civil War, dies at Saint Francis Hospital, where he had made his home the past 20 years; sisters at the hospital know little of his early life, except that he was a pioneer railroad worker and he served in the Union Army during the war; he has no living relatives.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
