Out of the past: July 19

1998

J.C. Hicks has joined the ministry staff at Faith Evangelical Free Church in Cape Girardeau as associate pastor of youth and education; Hicks has been a member of Faith Church for two years and has served as a teacher and leader in both the adult and youth departments.

Several area churches and Southeast Hospital recently began a parish nursing pilot program, which allows them to share roles of ministry and disease prevention; United Church of Christ, Greater Dimension Church and St. Andrew Lutheran Church, all in Cape Girardeau, and First General Baptist Church in Jackson have joined the program; its goal is to promote health-care issues through education and disease prevention; nurses serving as volunteers in their congregations will do a variety of tasks from screening others for disease to making hospital visits.

1973

There is mixed reactions locally to President Nixon's Phase 4 economic plan, with most criticism coming from beef cattlemen, hospital officials and building trade unions; grocers, on the other hand, support the lifting of price freezes on food commodities, while the food purchasing public in general could prepare to spend even more out of an already badly-pinched food budget; the new anti-inflation plan also draws praise from hog and dairy farmers; but, with the freeze continuing on beef prices, cattlemen voice vicious criticism of the plan.

The Pathfinder, piloted by Capt. Don Bader, transported Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce members and their wives and representatives from the St. Louis District Corps of Engineers on an inspection tour of the Mississippi River yesterday, traveling from Cape Girardeau to Cairo, Illinois; the travelers witnessed ample evidence of the ravages of the great flood on river installations and gained an insight into the vast expenditure of money necessary to make repairs for navigational purposes.