Out of the past: July 19

1995

The grand opening of Cape Girardeau's Target Discount Store was held yesterday at 202 Siemers Drive; a 10% discount was given to customers upon entering, while the store's deli served food; the 90,000-square-foot store is one of about 700 Target stores nationwide.

Building plans for Notre Dame High School have come to a temporary halt until a site can be selected; the new Catholic high school has been proposed as a 40-acre site near Interstate 55, which would accommodate 500 students; the new school is expected to cost $4.5 million to build and equip.

1970

Terry Hopkins and Bill Jackson may not be the best known fellows around Cape Girardeau, but they're certainly making their presence known around the tri-state swimming scene; for the past few seasons Hopkins and Jackson worked with the Girardeau community swimming team, and this year that work has paid off with a 3-0 record in early meets against such powers as Kennett, Missouri, Carbondale, Illinois, and Murray, Kentucky.

CAIRO, Ill. -- The Midwest leader of the American Nazi Party, Frank Collin, offers his help to citizens of racially and economically troubled Cairo, but there are only a few on hand to hear him; about 30 persons -- mostly police officers and newsmen -- show up at St. Mary's Park to hear Collin speak.