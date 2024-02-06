Out of the past: July 19

The floodwaters of the Mississippi River penetrated a Union Electric switching station south of Cape Girardeau yesterday morning, causing a two-hour power outage that affected an estimated 42,000 customers in Cape Girardeau, Scott City, Kelso and Chaffee, Missouri; waters entered the switching station across from the Viaduct Court substation around 9 a.m., causing a low voltage control center to short circuit.
The Mississippi River reached 45.6 feet early yesterday, equaling the previous record high-water mark set by the 1973 flood; the flood is expected to rise almost another foot by this evening; the National Weather Service projects the river to crest at Cape Girardeau at 47.2 feet.
The A.P. Green Refractories of Mexico, Missouri, the third largest brick manufacturer in the United States, is taking options and exercising some purchase agreements on land near Morley, Missouri; the extent of the options isn't known; the company is prospecting for clay situated with regard to railroad shipping.
MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- The 85-year-old Bollinger County Jail will soon be torn down to make room for a new one which the county court said is being planned; the old jail, which was built adjacent to the courthouse in Marble Hill in 1885, is being replaced because of what officers call inadequate facilities for prisoners and unsafe conditions for the lawmen.
A refinancing plan, wiping $24,000 off the indebtedness on the First Baptist Church building, reducing it from $62,000 to $38,000, was ratified by the congregation yesterday; the new plan was made possible by liquidation of a St. Louis estate which held all the $62,000 bonds; estate trustees voluntarily offered the bonds considerably below their par value.
John L. Melton has secured a city permit to rebuild his three-room cottage on Poplar Street in Smelterville, which was damaged by the river flood; cost will be $150, and the house will measure 24 by 26 feet; a composition roof will be put on, and wiring will be installed; material from the old cottage will be used.
The youngest Southern Methodist preacher in Missouri has left Cape Girardeau to preach the gospel in Dunklin County; Gilbert Kelly Robinson, son of Presiding Elder S.M. Robinson, is 17 years old; he has been given charge of a church at Harkey, Missouri.
Ideal conditions prevail for the opening day of the Cape Girardeau Chautauqua; opening the event is Black's European Orchestra; in the evening, Dr. Jay William Hudson lectures on "American Ideals."
-- Sharon K. Sanders
