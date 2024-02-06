Out of the past: July 19

FRIEDHEIM, Mo. -- The Rev. Wayne Palmer is installed as the new pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church at Friedheim. The rite of installation is conducted by the Rev. Dell J. Crockett of Jackson, counselor of the Jackson-Bootheel Circuit. Preaching at the service is the Rev. Robert J. Daniel of Cape Girardeau, who has served as interim pastor the past 9 1/2 months.
Five volunteers from the Headquarters Company of the Missouri National Guard's 1140th Engineers at Cape Girardeau are serving as part of honor-guard liaison emissaries this weekend for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Moving Wall in St. Louis. Sgt. Mike Smith, Sgt. Edward Austin, Sgt. Mike Watson, Sgt. Larry Smith and Sgt. Mike Watson are all Vietnam veterans.
Contradicting claims by J.B. Hartranft Jr., national president of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, an Ozark Air Lines executive states Cape Girardeau is listed as one of the cities Ozark expects to serve with jet aircraft within five years, and turbo-prop service will begin here upon completion of the present project.
A recreation area for very small children is being added to the facilities at Capaha Park using a $1,000 donation given by the Evening Optimist Club. The site is south of the municipal swimming pool and beside Broadway.
Formal installation by the Potosi Presbytery of the Rev. D.C. Boyd as pastor of the Presbyterian Church in Jackson takes place in the evening. Boyd recently was called after serving a year as acting pastor while the Rev. S.H. Salmon was on leave with the armed forces.
The Feast of St. Vincent de Paul, the heavenly patron of charity, is observed at St. Vincent's Catholic Church with a solemn high Mass in the morning. A basket picnic is held on the parish grounds in the evening.
Contractor T.J. Shorb will start work on the resurfacing of two blocks of Broadway next. He says if the weather permits, he will have the work completed by Saturday night. He expects to do the work in six days.
Several merchants and others of Oak Ridge, Daisy and other towns along the Cape Girardeau Northern Railroad in the northwest end of the county were in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, conferring with an attorney for the purpose of starting legal action to prevent discontinuance of freight service over the C.G.N. to their towns. Judge John A. Snider in Common Pleas Court Monday issued an order discontinuing freight service on the road between Jackson and Perryville, Missouri, and between Perryville and Farmington, Missouri.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
