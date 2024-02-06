Out of the past: July 19

1992

FRIEDHEIM, Mo. -- The Rev. Wayne Palmer is installed as the new pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church at Friedheim. The rite of installation is conducted by the Rev. Dell J. Crockett of Jackson, counselor of the Jackson-Bootheel Circuit. Preaching at the service is the Rev. Robert J. Daniel of Cape Girardeau, who has served as interim pastor the past 9 1/2 months.

Five volunteers from the Headquarters Company of the Missouri National Guard's 1140th Engineers at Cape Girardeau are serving as part of honor-guard liaison emissaries this weekend for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Moving Wall in St. Louis. Sgt. Mike Smith, Sgt. Edward Austin, Sgt. Mike Watson, Sgt. Larry Smith and Sgt. Mike Watson are all Vietnam veterans.

1967

Contradicting claims by J.B. Hartranft Jr., national president of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, an Ozark Air Lines executive states Cape Girardeau is listed as one of the cities Ozark expects to serve with jet aircraft within five years, and turbo-prop service will begin here upon completion of the present project.

A recreation area for very small children is being added to the facilities at Capaha Park using a $1,000 donation given by the Evening Optimist Club. The site is south of the municipal swimming pool and beside Broadway.