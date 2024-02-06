Out of the past: July 18

1998

City officials may ask Cape Girardeau voters to extend the Transportation Trust Fund sales tax if the 20 designated projects are completed on schedule; so far, work is progressing right on time; work is underway on rebuilding Perryville Road, and the project should be completed Dec. 21; the next major trust fund project will be the extension of Hopper Road from Mount Auburn to Kage Road.

Southeast Missouri State University has embarked on a major fund-raising campaign that university president Dr. Dale Nitzschke says could raise $25 million; the exact goal hasn't been determined; the money would help fund seven projects and programs ranging from development of the university's River Campus and Polytechnic Institute to scholarships and instructional technology.

1973

The tradition of using Cape La Croix Creek as the local swimming hole, at the bend of the creek where it touches Route W, appears to be over; the owner of the property where the swimming hole is located, Mrs. Hadley G. Schrock, doesn't welcome visitors to the creek, especially since many have destroyed parts of her fencing and damaged pasture land; this weekend she restored a section of the fencing surrounding the pasture, which runs through the creek and shuts in part of the area swimmers had been using; "no trespassing" signs have been posted.

Squaring off for action ahead, the Cape Girardeau City Council approves a resolution "to register its opposition to any attempt by the City of Jackson to annex territory beyond the halfway point between our two existing city limits"; in a different controversial matter, the council authorizes City Manager W.G. Lawley on behalf of the city to file as an intervenor with the Missouri Public Service Commission on Missouri Utilities Co.'s requests for higher rate hikes in electric, natural gas and water services.