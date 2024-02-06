Out of the past: July 18

1997

The Regional Commerce and Growth Association yesterday presented Loyd Ivey, a businessman from Marble Hill, Missouri, with the John T. Crowe Award; Ivey has started a number of businesses in Marble Hill after returning home to Bollinger County from Chicago last year.

County Market, a group that operates more than 100 stores nationwide, will become the largest supermarket in Cape Girardeau when it opens on Silver Springs Road in the fall; formal documentation should be completed within 30 days, allowing for a fall opening in the former 60,000-square-foot Shop 'n Save supermarket; Shop 'n Save Warehouse foods opened at 254 Silver Springs in October 1991 and closed five years later.

1972

SIKESTON, Mo. -- That many Southeast Missouri Democrats support half of the presidential ticket -- Tom Eagleton of Missouri -- but not the other -- George S. McGovern of South Dakota -- became evident last night as approximately 500 persons gathered here to honor 10th District Rep. Bill D. Burlison, D-Cape Girardeau, at a campaign fund-raising dinner; grassroots Democrats as well as the speakers had kind words for their native son, the party's vice presidential candidate, but were none too enthusiastic about his too-liberal running mate.

A strong majority of the standing-room-only crowd that attended a Jackson annexation hearing last night was opposed to the annexation proposed by the city administration; all but two speakers were opposed to the annexation as proposed, or were at least skeptical of city statements concerning the city's ability to extend municipal services to the annexed area; the city administration would like to take in about 3,600 acres, most of the land extending southward along Highway 25, westward along Highway 72 and north and east along Highway 61.