Out of the past: July 18

The Regional Commerce and Growth Association yesterday presented Loyd Ivey, a businessman from Marble Hill, Missouri, with the John T. Crowe Award; Ivey has started a number of businesses in Marble Hill after returning home to Bollinger County from Chicago last year.
County Market, a group that operates more than 100 stores nationwide, will become the largest supermarket in Cape Girardeau when it opens on Silver Springs Road in the fall; formal documentation should be completed within 30 days, allowing for a fall opening in the former 60,000-square-foot Shop 'n Save supermarket; Shop 'n Save Warehouse foods opened at 254 Silver Springs in October 1991 and closed five years later.
SIKESTON, Mo. -- That many Southeast Missouri Democrats support half of the presidential ticket -- Tom Eagleton of Missouri -- but not the other -- George S. McGovern of South Dakota -- became evident last night as approximately 500 persons gathered here to honor 10th District Rep. Bill D. Burlison, D-Cape Girardeau, at a campaign fund-raising dinner; grassroots Democrats as well as the speakers had kind words for their native son, the party's vice presidential candidate, but were none too enthusiastic about his too-liberal running mate.
A strong majority of the standing-room-only crowd that attended a Jackson annexation hearing last night was opposed to the annexation proposed by the city administration; all but two speakers were opposed to the annexation as proposed, or were at least skeptical of city statements concerning the city's ability to extend municipal services to the annexed area; the city administration would like to take in about 3,600 acres, most of the land extending southward along Highway 25, westward along Highway 72 and north and east along Highway 61.
The recent Mississippi River flood, which blocked a number of main highways on the Missouri and Illinois sides of the stream, was an expensive overflow as far as the traffic bridge was concerned; Cape Special Road District officials say the high water, which for a time blocked Highway 3 in Illinois and highways 61 and 25 in Missouri, cost the bridge an average daily loss in tolls from 500 vehicles.
Contracts were awarded for the building of an annex to Trinity Lutheran School and the interior decorating of Trinity Lutheran Church at a meeting of the congregation last night at Trinity Hall; Fred W. Kurre of Cape Girardeau was awarded the contract for the annex, which will include a basement and first floor, with the addition on the south side to be 16 by 83 feet and on the west side 18 by 62 feet; G.N. Schanbacher & Son of St. Louis was awarded the contract for decorating the church, while Henges and Co. Inc. of St. Louis received the contract for installation of an acoustical celotex ceiling.
A plea for the Cape Girardeau City Council to cut down the high embankment at Washington and Fountain streets, near Old Lorimier Cemetery, for the safety of the children attending Washington School, who are forced to use the street there to walk to class, has been made by members of the Washington Parent-Teacher Association; there is no sidewalk at that point; Commissioner Louis Wittmor indicates he will order the embankment cut down and the street widened.
Five men, employees of Missouri Public Utilities Co., are discharged by manager E.A. Hart when they refuse to do electrical work in the railroad yards of the Frisco Railroad; the men -- foreman John Sullenger, Linus Kinder, Charles Hawkins, Claude Heilig and Charles Sanders -- say they would not act as strike breakers by doing the work that, up until the strike, had been done by Frisco employees.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
