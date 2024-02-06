Out of the past: July 18

1995

On July 2, the Missouri Lottery Commission did away with a policy of no Sunday drawings, evoking smiles from vendors and frowns from ministers; the Sunday drawings are proving popular; Pick 3 sales have increased by about $900,000 a week since the extra drawing was added, and Show Me 5 sales by about $70,000.

Federal Building offices were closed yesterday morning after an air-conditioning failure; handwritten notices announcing the closing were posted on the entrance to the building; the Internal Revenue Service and Social Security offices reached 90 degrees by 9:30 a.m.; because of the hot courtroom, court was moved to Common Pleas Courthouse part of the day; offices are scheduled to reopen today.

1970

The U.S. Weather Bureau in Cairo, Illinois, predicts little chance of relief from the typical July weather this weekend; with only one brief period of relief thus far, July has produced exactly the type of weather for which it is noted: Hot, humid and without rain.

Tom Howard of Dexter, Missouri, who operates the Farmers Market at Sikeston, Missouri, is bringing his "flea" market to Cape Girardeau; he's erecting a 40-by-120-foot frame and metal building on the Hunze property along South Kingshighway, just south of the Highway 74 intersection, for a public market; it will contain 20 stalls for day-to-day rental for those having any kind of merchandise to offer for sale.