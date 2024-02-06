All sections
July 18, 2020

Out of the past: July 18

1995

On July 2, the Missouri Lottery Commission did away with a policy of no Sunday drawings, evoking smiles from vendors and frowns from ministers; the Sunday drawings are proving popular; Pick 3 sales have increased by about $900,000 a week since the extra drawing was added, and Show Me 5 sales by about $70,000.

Federal Building offices were closed yesterday morning after an air-conditioning failure; handwritten notices announcing the closing were posted on the entrance to the building; the Internal Revenue Service and Social Security offices reached 90 degrees by 9:30 a.m.; because of the hot courtroom, court was moved to Common Pleas Courthouse part of the day; offices are scheduled to reopen today.

1970

The U.S. Weather Bureau in Cairo, Illinois, predicts little chance of relief from the typical July weather this weekend; with only one brief period of relief thus far, July has produced exactly the type of weather for which it is noted: Hot, humid and without rain.

Tom Howard of Dexter, Missouri, who operates the Farmers Market at Sikeston, Missouri, is bringing his "flea" market to Cape Girardeau; he's erecting a 40-by-120-foot frame and metal building on the Hunze property along South Kingshighway, just south of the Highway 74 intersection, for a public market; it will contain 20 stalls for day-to-day rental for those having any kind of merchandise to offer for sale.

1945

Chimney specialists from St. Louis are repairing lightning damage to The Missourian's tall chimney, attracting the scrutiny of mechanics and others interested in hazardous construction work; earlier this year, a deep crack was discovered in the chimney, starting at the top and extending down to the concrete foundation in a straight line.

Called together at the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce Building to hear a preliminary report from J. Hal Lynch, St. Louis architect, the committee on community development gives its endorsement of Lynch's plans for development of Fairground Park as a postwar project; members give verbal approval to two park projects: construction of a community building, which would serve as a war memorial, and a large municipal swimming pool.

1920

Raymond Stovall, 17, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Allen, will be the first boy to be sent from Cape Girardeau to the Salvation Army training school in Chicago to become an officer of that organization; he will leave in September to enter school on Sept. 15, where he will remain about 9 months and will come out either a lieutenant or a captain.

No services are held at Christ Evangelical Church, as the pastor, the Rev. Reinhart Lehmann, is at Jackson, where he installs the Rev. Titus Lehmann.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

