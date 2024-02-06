Out of the past: July 18

Round two of the battle between property owners and Rendrag Development Corporation will take place in the Cape Girardeau City Council chambers this evening; Dr. Robert Gardner, who is financing Rendrag Development, saw his attempt to rezone a 33-acre tract of land from a single-family to multiple-family residential district rejected last week by the city's Planning and Zoning Commission on an 8-0 vote; the property is west of Perryville Road and south of Lexington Avenue.
Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport flight boardings continue to increase; June boardings were 563, up 42 from the record total of 521 in May; boardings topped the 500 mark in April, at 510, which was the highest total in more than four years.
With between 15,000 and 16,000 acres of Cape Girardeau County farmland under river water, it seems unusual that the flooding may be the lesser of the weather-caused woes facing farmers this summer; in spite of having enough water in the fields to make a fair-sized reservoir, the county is dry; actual drought conditions range from fields which are just now in need of a real good rain to fields in which rain now would be too late to do any good.
Most federal offices in Cape Girardeau will observe the national day of participation Monday as proclaimed by President Richard M. Nixon as a tribute to the Apollo 11 mission to the moon; but city, county and state offices are expected to remain open.
Young people from the Charleston and Cape Girardeau Baptist associations assemble at Fairground Park in the morning with lunch boxes and blankets as the two-day camp, sponsored by the W.M.U. of both associations, opens; there are 183 women and girls and 73 men and boys registered for the camp, which will include Bible study, group singing, meditation and swimming.
After 22 years in the restaurant business, Angelo Moll, dean of Cape Girardeau's restaurateurs, is quitting; he turns over his Metropolitan Restaurant, 415 Broadway, to John Wilson, who has leased it and is now in charge of its operation; Moll says he's going to take a rest.
Soliciting committees for the shoe factory addition fund are hitting a hot pace and success seems assured; Cape Girardeau Building & Loan Association hands in $500 to start the day; Main Street merchant N. Tapper signs a check for $200; Maj. Giboney Houck drops in his quota of $500, and his father, Louis Houck, agrees to deed a fine lot to the committee which will be raffled off; Otto Frederick tells the committee he is willing to double his assessment; and J.H. Himmelberger makes his contribution of $500, as does the Telephone Company.
Frisco carpenter foreman Whit Dodge has a crew of men changing the platforms at the freight depot from the west side of the building to the east or river side; this is being done in preparation for the operating of trains on the east side of the depot instead of the west; a force of trackmen is also at work preparing for the change; the tracks now are in the path of the new South Main Street extension.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
