Out of the past: July 18

1994

Round two of the battle between property owners and Rendrag Development Corporation will take place in the Cape Girardeau City Council chambers this evening; Dr. Robert Gardner, who is financing Rendrag Development, saw his attempt to rezone a 33-acre tract of land from a single-family to multiple-family residential district rejected last week by the city's Planning and Zoning Commission on an 8-0 vote; the property is west of Perryville Road and south of Lexington Avenue.

Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport flight boardings continue to increase; June boardings were 563, up 42 from the record total of 521 in May; boardings topped the 500 mark in April, at 510, which was the highest total in more than four years.

1969

With between 15,000 and 16,000 acres of Cape Girardeau County farmland under river water, it seems unusual that the flooding may be the lesser of the weather-caused woes facing farmers this summer; in spite of having enough water in the fields to make a fair-sized reservoir, the county is dry; actual drought conditions range from fields which are just now in need of a real good rain to fields in which rain now would be too late to do any good.

Most federal offices in Cape Girardeau will observe the national day of participation Monday as proclaimed by President Richard M. Nixon as a tribute to the Apollo 11 mission to the moon; but city, county and state offices are expected to remain open.