Out of the past: July 18

The Rev. Earl E. Weis of Fairfield Bay, Arkansas, is the guest preacher at St. Paul Lutheran Church, as part of the church's 100th anniversary celebration; the visit by Weis marks the fifth in a series of special events planned throughout the year; Weis was pastor of St. Paul from 1968 to 86.
The Southeast Missouri State University Alumni Association has selected five alumni and a Southeast professor to receive the university's annual merit awards during homecoming in November; the alumni recipients are Margaret C. Griffin, David Scott, Lenore Bierbaum, Gary Lucy and A. Paul Vance; Christina Frazier, professor of biology, will receive the Faculty Merit Award.
A move that was initiated eight years ago to weld the cities of Scott City and Illmo into one will be decided by voters of the two towns in a special election Aug. 6; the Scott County Court called for the election yesterday, after petitions requesting it were submitted to the court.
Charles N. Harris has purchased the large, two-story industrial building and adjacent structures at 1507 Independence St. from Superior Electric Products Corp.; Harris plans to lease the structure to several corporations he heads: Umco Corp.; Leatherwood Manufacturing Co. Inc.; Beaver Boat Co. Inc., and Play-Mor Sales Inc.; the building was vacated recently by Superior Electric, which is now fully located in its new plant on Nash Road.
The Rev. William Huffman, pastor of Red Star Baptist Church, observes his 35th anniversary in the ministry; he marks the occasion by delivering a sermon on the theme "Memories of 35 Years' Experience in the Ministry."
Members of Centenary Methodist Church have raised $3,500 in the campaign to provide a fund to pay the cost of the renovation of the church property, now underway; the campaign will continue until a sufficient amount to meet the expenditure is secured.
At a meeting of the Trinity Lutheran Church congregation Sunday, a resolution was passed halting the teaching of the German language in the Lutheran school in Cape Girardeau; the vote on the resolution was unanimous; some time ago, the printing of the monthly publication circulated among members of the congregation was changed from German to English.
Louis Dohogne of Kelso, Missouri, threshed his wheat the other day, and it was very good grain; but the threshing machine was badly damaged because someone had secreted a number of pieces of iron in the bundles of wheat; Dohogne wonders whether this could be the work of pro-Germans.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
