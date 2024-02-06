Out of the past: July 18

1993

The Rev. Earl E. Weis of Fairfield Bay, Arkansas, is the guest preacher at St. Paul Lutheran Church, as part of the church's 100th anniversary celebration; the visit by Weis marks the fifth in a series of special events planned throughout the year; Weis was pastor of St. Paul from 1968 to 86.

The Southeast Missouri State University Alumni Association has selected five alumni and a Southeast professor to receive the university's annual merit awards during homecoming in November; the alumni recipients are Margaret C. Griffin, David Scott, Lenore Bierbaum, Gary Lucy and A. Paul Vance; Christina Frazier, professor of biology, will receive the Faculty Merit Award.

1968

A move that was initiated eight years ago to weld the cities of Scott City and Illmo into one will be decided by voters of the two towns in a special election Aug. 6; the Scott County Court called for the election yesterday, after petitions requesting it were submitted to the court.

Charles N. Harris has purchased the large, two-story industrial building and adjacent structures at 1507 Independence St. from Superior Electric Products Corp.; Harris plans to lease the structure to several corporations he heads: Umco Corp.; Leatherwood Manufacturing Co. Inc.; Beaver Boat Co. Inc., and Play-Mor Sales Inc.; the building was vacated recently by Superior Electric, which is now fully located in its new plant on Nash Road.