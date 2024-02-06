Out of the past: July 17

1998

Cape Girardeau School District students and teachers will see and feel a difference when classes begin next month; a $14 million bond issue and 69-cent tax increase approved by voters in April 1997 set in motion a two-phase master plan for construction of two school buildings and renovations to seven others; the first phase of the plan includes major renovations for nearly every building in the district.

A fire that destroyed the Teen Challenge Thrift Store, 10 N. Sprigg St., Wednesday evening may have been accidental, Cape Girardeau Fire Chief Dan White says; it was fueled by the used clothing and furniture, and the building didn't have a sprinkler system; sprinklers could easily have brought the fire under control, says White; authorities are continuing to search for the cause of the blaze as well as the cause of a fire at an apartment building at 216 William St.; that fire was one of four that broke out Wednesday between 8:20 p.m. and 9 p.m.

1973

A major annexation proposal that would extend the present city limits of Jackson on all four sides, but eliminate inclusion of an area southward that was highly protested in a former proposal, has been approved unanimously by the Jackson City Council; the council last night instructed City Attorney Kenneth Waldron to file petitions for declaration of judgment in the Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court; the annexation proposal could come to a vote by early fall.

Work is expected to begin later this month on repair of the deteriorated portion of Independence Street utilized by the Missouri Pacific Railroad; Mo-Pac has agreed to renovate and resurface the roadway from six inches on either side of the ends of the ties and down to the top of the ties.