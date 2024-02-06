Out of the past: July 17

1997

A gas war is underway in Cape Girardeau; gasoline prices have tumbled 12 to 13 cents a gallon at service stations this week, leaving prices at a few cents over a dollar; prices plummeted at three stations along the William Street corridor Monday to lows of $1.02 to $1.03 for self-service, regular unleaded fuel; at least two other stations joined in the "war" yesterday.

Five weekly newspapers in northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri have been purchased by Rust Communications of Cape Girardeau, effective Aug. 1; Rust Communications already totally or partially owns six daily newspapers and 11 weeklies in Missouri, Arkansas and Tennessee, as well as Concord Printing Services and the Southeast Missourian newspaper in Cape Girardeau.

1972

"Sadie" has her new dining hall, and volunteers working with the Otahki Girl Scout Council fund drive are hopeful enough money will be raised to finance swimming pool facilities with perhaps a little left over; Stanley Grimm, a local attorney leading the drive, says just over $58,000 has been raised so far.

Saturday's soaker was the hardest rainstorm for a summer season Cape Girardeau has received in many years, with 3.3 inches of rain dumped on the city's parched gardens and lawsn; but not all the clouds had silver linings; in the Oak Ridge-Fruitland area, tornadic winds hit around 4 p.m., destroying one home and damaging several other buildings; trees were uprooted, at least one truck blown from the road and debris was scattered over a wide area.