Out of the past: July 17

1996

The Board of Regents will get what it wants later this month: a chance to thoroughly review a proposed master plan that would transform the campus; the regents will hold a study session, tentatively scheduled for July 25 or 26, and will meet with a consultant who helped draft the plan; Donald Harrison, board president, said the regents won't take any formal action at the study session, but simply review the plan which would dramatically change the Southeast Missouri State University campus over the next 20 years.

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Police Chief James Haney resigned Monday night at the Chaffee City Council meeting and former chief of police Jerry Bledsoe was at his old post Tuesday until a replacement can be found; Haney had only been police chief in Chaffee since March, when Bledsoe left after four years in the job to take a position as a deputy with the Scott County Sheriff's Department; Chaffee Mayor Bill Cannon confirms that Haney had resigned and won't give a reason why.

1971

Estimates of crop damage resulting from Thursday morning's hail, winds, rain and the resulting floods has been revised drastically upwards, and the area of major damage has been expanded as more information became available; out-of-pocket losses to farmers in the stricken area of Cape Girardeau County will easily reach $810,000, and the probable value of the crops lost, had they reached harvest, is put conservatively at $2,970,000; the worst damage in the county was in about a two-mile belt between the Burfordville and Tilsit areas and in another east-west belt between Dutchtown and Whitewater.

Mr. and Mrs. William M. Bryan have purchased one of Cape Girardeau's older business buildings at 429-433 Broadway from Tom Simpson; older residents remember the structure as the I. Ben Miller building; it is currently occupied by Imperial Interiors and Edward D. Jones Co. on the first floor and apartments on the second.