Out of the past: July 17

1995

It's finally OK to quench your thirst with a cool glass of water; the City of Cape Girardeau lifted a boil water order yesterday morning; water sample analysis tested negative for contaminants; previous residential and commercial water use restrictions were also lifted over the weekend; the prohibitions were the result of the city's water pumps breaking down Friday.

PATTON, Mo. -- Meadow Heights School District superintendent Tom Waller has resigned, but some residents of the district still aren't satisfied; at a school board meeting, a group of residents call for resignations of five of the seven board members and ask that the former superintendent's wife be fired from her secretarial job at the school.

1970

Work on the 7.5-mile portion of Interstate 55 near Fruitland is about 15% complete, state highway officials report; Bernard McMenamy Construction Co. of St. Charles, Missouri, is now involved in work preliminary to paving of the Cape Girardeau County section of the highway; the McMenamy contract covers an area between Highway 61 near Jackson and Route E north of Fruitland.

It's not often that citizens have a chance to abolish a government office; but on Aug. 4, Cape Girardeau County voters will decide whether or not to abolish the office of county school superintendent.