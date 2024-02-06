Out of the past: July 17

1994

More than 500 people from 14 states and Peru met at the Holiday Inn Convention Center in Cape Girardeau over the weekend to trace their family roots during the Maryland and Kentucky Catholic Reunion.

A truck being loaded with supplies to help flood victims in Georgia remains open on the Schnucks parking lot; Capt. Elmer Trapp of the Salvation Army says the truck is about 40% filled, and they're hoping to have it completely full when it heads to Macon, Georgia, on Monday.

1969

Through special arrangements among the city, Mid-South Finance Co. and a Carbondale, Illinois, firm, the American flag will be flown on Cape Girardeau streets in the business areas during the remainder of the Apollo 11 flight; residents here have also been urged by Mayor Ivan L. Irvin, patriotic groups and civic clubs to fly the Stars and Stripes in honor of the moon launch.

The floodwaters of the swollen Mississippi River, stabilized at 38.8 feet for two days, rise to 39.1 feet in the morning, which river watchers say is its crest; the water is covering portions of East Cape Rock, Rand Street and North Main Street in the northern part of the city, and Second, Bourbon, Vine, Boundary, Holly, Pecan, LaCruz, Locust and South Sprigg streets in South Cape.