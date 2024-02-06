Out of the past: July 17

1992

Seventeen years after the Trail of Tears State Park Marina on the Mississippi River was completed, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources is giving up its attempt to maintain the $1.5 million facility as a slackwater harbor. The DNR will continue to operate a boat ramp there for access to the river.

In an effort to get its pollution-reducing, coal-burning boiler running more efficiently, Southeast Missouri State University plans to enlist the aid of the boiler's designer, Alex Wormser; Wormser will be hired by the university as a consultant at a cost of about $6,000 or $7,000.

1967

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Everyone was given his say at a hearing Saturday on the slow pace of Highway 77 bridge construction here, but a solution to the situation remains unknown. In the course of the meeting, it was evident most are concerned that the highway be completed by this fall; residents worry they may have to go through another winter without a through route into Chaffee or to their jobs.

Bulldozers begin clearing the right of way for Route K in Cape Girardeau as work begins on the $724,533 project to extend William Street to Interstate 55. A.G. Construction Co. of Perryville, Missouri, has contracted for project that also includes a 135-foot bridge over Cape LaCroix Creek.