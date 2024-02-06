Out of the past: July 16

1998

Police and fire investigators are probing a series of suspicious fires across midtown and South Cape Girardeau Wednesday night; a fast-moving blaze that spread black smoke across midtown at quitting time Wednesday destroyed the Teen Challenge Thrift Store at 10 N. Sprigg St.; as firefighters wrapped up their work there, they were quickly called out to three more fires, all between approximately 8:20 p.m. and 9 p.m.; they included an apartment building on fire at 216 William, a boat on fire behind the Girardeau Distributors at 221 Merriwether, a van on fire behind the Missouri Department of Revenue at 112 S. Spanish and a trash container fire behind Meyer Supply at 614 Good Hope, behind St. Mary Cathedral School.

The Missouri Republican Party wants the federal Justice Department to monitor November elections in the Missouri Bootheel as well as the St. Louis and Kansas City areas; GOP spokesman Daryl Duwe said the party wants the Justice Department to monitor elections in Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Dunklin, Stoddard and Scott counties and will take that request to Attorney General Janet Reno.

1973

The Cape Girardeau chapter of the NAACP has adopted a list of grievances against the City of Cape Girardeau as a result of the confrontation between about 20 Black youths and police officers outside St. James AME Church in the 500 block of North Street Tuesday night; among the demands adopted are the hiring of Black police officers, teachers, school administrators and firefighters and establishment of a human relations commission.

Two firemen from the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, with its aerial truck, were among firefighters from seven area communities who joined early yesterday to battle a blaze that destroyed Barkett's Big Star Market and Country Kitchen restaurant in the Midtowner Village Shopping Center on East Malone Street in Sikeston, Missouri; damage to the businesses is estimated at more than $1 million; both are owned by Phillip J. Barkett of Sikeston.