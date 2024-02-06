Out of the past: July 16

1996

Lee Roderick makes a habit of glancing across the grassy incline toward the drainage ditch at the end of East Main at Shawnee in Jackson; he often sees deer; but just before noon yesterday, he saw the top of a black Chevrolet Chevette; Donald Fillingham, 41, of Jackson had been pinned inside the car for more than six hours, his car mostly hidden from passing motorists by the grassy bank.

The Area Wide United Way has canceled its funding of the Cape Girardeau Civic Center, eliminating the center's major source of income; the move could shut down the Civic Center if it can't meet its $619-a-month mortgage payments; United Way officials and former members of the center board say they were kept in the dark about the its finances; at least three members of the Civic Center board have resigned since June.

1971

Losses in crops, timber and livestock from yesterday's early-morning storm seem likely to exceed a half million dollars -- in addition to building damage -- in Cape Girardeau County when the final tally is made; the storm shredded corn, soybeans and pastures with massive amounts of hail and washed down crops in flash floods; valuable timber was twisted and snapped off.

Five prisoners from Cape Girardeau County jail were responsible in large measure for reopening storm-closed roads southwest of Jackson yesterday and helped rescue an elderly woman stranded by downed trees; the men, unable to reopen the lane to her residence, made their way through two fields and a stretch of woods to carry Lucy Long, 90, on a stretcher in a farm wagon to the county road, nearly a mile away; from there she was taken by ambulance to a Cape Girardeau hospital.