Out of the past: July 16

Lee Roderick makes a habit of glancing across the grassy incline toward the drainage ditch at the end of East Main at Shawnee in Jackson; he often sees deer; but just before noon yesterday, he saw the top of a black Chevrolet Chevette; Donald Fillingham, 41, of Jackson had been pinned inside the car for more than six hours, his car mostly hidden from passing motorists by the grassy bank.
The Area Wide United Way has canceled its funding of the Cape Girardeau Civic Center, eliminating the center's major source of income; the move could shut down the Civic Center if it can't meet its $619-a-month mortgage payments; United Way officials and former members of the center board say they were kept in the dark about the its finances; at least three members of the Civic Center board have resigned since June.
Losses in crops, timber and livestock from yesterday's early-morning storm seem likely to exceed a half million dollars -- in addition to building damage -- in Cape Girardeau County when the final tally is made; the storm shredded corn, soybeans and pastures with massive amounts of hail and washed down crops in flash floods; valuable timber was twisted and snapped off.
Five prisoners from Cape Girardeau County jail were responsible in large measure for reopening storm-closed roads southwest of Jackson yesterday and helped rescue an elderly woman stranded by downed trees; the men, unable to reopen the lane to her residence, made their way through two fields and a stretch of woods to carry Lucy Long, 90, on a stretcher in a farm wagon to the county road, nearly a mile away; from there she was taken by ambulance to a Cape Girardeau hospital.
Harris Field, Cape Girardeau's war-time Army Air Forces pilot training center, has been declared government surplus property, and as such, will be available to the community as a municipal airport if the city desires to take advantage of this opportunity to acquire it; the Airport Board has named Rush H. Limbaugh Jr., secretary of the board, and C.A. Juden, its chairman, to call on Charles G. Alexander, regional director of the War Assets Corporation, to determine the government's procedure in disposal of the field and what restrictions will be imposed.
Good quality produce from the Japanese farm labor colony at Arbor is moving to the retail market for the first time; it is being distributed about three times each week and includes eggplant, celery, carrots, cucumbers and cabbage.
The Health Center is distressed over the spread of typhoid fever in Cape Girardeau and the lack of official support in fighting for better conditions; three cases are receiving attention; in one instance, a child living in the old house at the corner of Independence and Ellis streets is seriously ill of typhoid fever, and for two weeks the nurses with the center have been appealing to be permitted to render aid; they say the health board has failed to take action, and the parents refuse to take the child to the hospital.
Main Street will have a fine new restaurant; Mike Vasil and Philip Faris, owners of the Metropolitan, have taken a lease on a new building which is being constructed on the lot where the old Frisco Restaurant formerly was operated at 6 Main St., and have announced they will install one of the finest eating establishments there to be found between St. Louis and Memphis; contractor J.W. Gerhardt says the building will be completed no later than Aug. 20.
