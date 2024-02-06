Out of the past: July 16

1993

OLIVE BRANCH, Ill. -- An earthen levee along the Mississippi River south of Miller City, Illinois, broke yesterday afternoon, flooding farm land and forcing area residents to flee to higher ground; the levee broke around 1 p.m.; by late afternoon, the levee break had widened to about 300 feet.

Fire destroyed a building-materials storage facility and its contents owned by Michael L. Annis Inc. on Wednesday night; the fire department was delayed in arriving at the blaze because Highway 74 has been closed by backwater from the Diversion Channel; the facility is along Highway 74 east of the Bloomfield Road intersection.

1968

Excavation work is expected to begin tomorrow to reduce the grade of a hill on Mount Auburn Road, a half-mile north of Gordonville Road.

The Cape Girardeau Airport Board is looking for another operator for the airport's restaurant; during a Monday meeting, board members learned the present operator, Herbert E. Kyllon, had failed to open the restaurant that morning, nor did it open today; Kyllon hasn't contacted the board in regards to his intentions; the board is considering his six-month verbal contract with the city breached, barring future developments.