Out of the past: July 16

1942

"A Tank for a Yank" is the theme for a $26,000 war bond and stamp drive by the Retailer Merchants Association, which kicks off today and will continue through Tuesday, when "young Tarzan" of the movies, Johnnie Sheffield, makes his appearance here.

The industrial committee of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce has been active in recent weeks in an effort to locate a war industry to town, which would relieve the unemployment situation. With the war-distressed Superior Electric plant closed, a need has arisen for something to take the place of this industry and create jobs for many who were thrown out of work by that plant's closing.

1917

More than half of the Cape Girardeau Northern Railroad will cease business at once and the other half will be improved physically until it is nearly, if not quite, a standard railroad, after action taken in the Common Pleas Court this afternoon by the receiver of the road and the granting of the proper orders by Judge John A. Snider. The stretch of road between Jackson and Perryville, Missouri, and that part between Perryville and Farmington, Missouri, will go out of business, temporarily at least; the road between Ancell, at the junction with the Cotton Belt and other Scott County railroads, and Jackson will be improved at once.

Capt. Wilson C. Bain of Cape Girardeau Company L of the Sixth Regiment receives word that Adjutant-General McCord won't be able to be here July 21 to muster in the company.

-- Sharon K. Sanders