Out of the past: July 15

The grip of summer heat is being relaxed a bit with the help of the Salvation Army and the East Missouri Action Agency Inc.; for the fourth year the Salvation Army is loaning out fans to those in need and is also opening its doors as a heat relief center; box fans are also available through the East Missouri Action Agency.
The Cape Girardeau Nursing Center, 2852 Independence St., has established an Alzheimer's unit to care for patients with that disease; several other skilled nursing facilities in the area also have Alzheimer's units, including the Lutheran Home and the Missouri Veterans Home.
Word has been received that Army Spec. 4 Mario T. Eakins, 20, of Millersville, died of wounds received in combat near the Mekong Delta in South Vietnam; he reportedly died Tuesday.
Workers begin razing a house on the former Walter and Martin Roth Property, Middle and William streets, to make way for construction of a new building to house the Missourian Litho and Printing Co.
Hog cholera, about the deadliest disease affecting swine, has been reported but not yet verified on two farms in the west central part of Cape Girardeau County.
In a sudden, drastic economy move, the Works Progress Administration orders the closing of the district administrative office in Cape Girardeau and the one at Springfield, Missouri.
STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. -- Military restrictions continue to veil much of the preparations for the building of a $2,000,000 alien concentration camp to be located at Weingarten, Missouri, a village of 99 persons on Highway 32, 12 miles from here.
Consolidated School of Aviation becomes, in effect, a military aviation training school, serving both the Army and Navy; 32 young men, some college students, report as Army and Naval cadets and start full-time rigorous training to equip them for military service.
A committee representing Centenary Methodist Church Friday closed a deal for the purchase of the old Gale mansion in the far north end of Cape Girardeau; the splendid old house, with its broad verandas overlooking the Mississippi River, was purchased from the Gale estate for $1,500 cash; after repairs are made, the building will be ready for the people of North Cape Girardeau to take charge and establish a congregation, a mission, a Sunday school and acquire a pastor to lead the flock.
The small, temporary bridge over a drainage ditch across the Rock Levee Road in Scott County near the Houck railroad crossing was washed out overnight by heavy rains; the washout interrupts automobile traffic between the two counties
-- Sharon K. Sanders
