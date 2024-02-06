Out of the past: July 15

1992

The grip of summer heat is being relaxed a bit with the help of the Salvation Army and the East Missouri Action Agency Inc.; for the fourth year the Salvation Army is loaning out fans to those in need and is also opening its doors as a heat relief center; box fans are also available through the East Missouri Action Agency.

The Cape Girardeau Nursing Center, 2852 Independence St., has established an Alzheimer's unit to care for patients with that disease; several other skilled nursing facilities in the area also have Alzheimer's units, including the Lutheran Home and the Missouri Veterans Home.

1967

Word has been received that Army Spec. 4 Mario T. Eakins, 20, of Millersville, died of wounds received in combat near the Mekong Delta in South Vietnam; he reportedly died Tuesday.

Workers begin razing a house on the former Walter and Martin Roth Property, Middle and William streets, to make way for construction of a new building to house the Missourian Litho and Printing Co.

Hog cholera, about the deadliest disease affecting swine, has been reported but not yet verified on two farms in the west central part of Cape Girardeau County.