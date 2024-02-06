Out of the past: July 14

1998

Helen Gannon, who runs an organization called St. Louis Irish Arts, has brought those arts to Cape Girardeau this week for a one-week workshop at Southeast Missouri State University's Parker Hall; about 30 students have enrolled in classes to learn Irish dance, harp, fiddle, tin whistle and the Irish drum called a bodhran.

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department has a new pumper truck; the $272,303 1998 Pierce Quantum pumper is expected to go into service this week and will be housed at Fire Station No. 1 at Sprigg and Independence streets; the truck, which should last for 20 years or so, carries 750 gallons of water, 30 gallons of foam concentrate and a 1,500-gallon-per-minte pump; the department plans to auction off a 1974 American LaFrance pumper in the next few weeks.

1973

A U.S. government-inspired mapping project designed to determine the best future land usage in portions of Cape Girardeau County was outlined by representatives of the Missouri Geological Survey at a meeting with county and city officials Friday; Ed Lutzen of the survey staff said the "overmapping" project should ultimately show what types of land developments are best suited for the areas to be mapped; the survey is the first of its kind in the nation.

Footings were poured this week in the Town Plaza for a new Ponderosa Restaurant building; the structure is located on a lot recently sold by Greater Missouri Builders, owners of Town Plaza Shopping Center, to Burton J. Gerhardt, who is building the restaurant and leasing it to the Ponderosa organization; the structure will have a frontage of 60 feet on William Street on a site just east of the Standard Oil Co.'s property, and a depth of 115 feet.