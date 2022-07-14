Out of the past: July 14

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Rozier's Country Store and Hoeckle's Bakery and Deli -- longstanding Perryville institutions -- open small branches inside Perry County Nursing Home's new Town Square Main Street; the two stores, plus a beauty parlor, make up the little business district in the just-opened $3.7 million nursing home built next to the old nursing home from bonds approved by Perry County voters in 1994.
Construction of a 48-unit apartment complex on Hackberry Street near Pacific could be started next fall; Cohen-Esrey Housing Parters LLC of Kansas City, Missouri, will start work on the two- and three-bedroom apartments when the financing is in place; the Missouri Housing Development Commission has granted the company $300,000 in federal and state tax credits and more than $1.5 million in subsidized loans to finance the project.
Six years after its inception and after four years of use by thousands of scouts, the lake at Camp Lewallen has finally been formally dedicated and named Lake R.B. Potashnick; last night's dedication remedied an oversight on the part of Southeast Missouri Boy Scout Council officials.
Gary J. McClard of Jackson, a Republican candidate for County Court judge from the 1st District, is busy cutting off a campaign promise from 10,000 handbills he plans to mail; McClard had been promising to accept only $6,000 instead of the regular salary of $8,500 if he won the seat, not knowing that such a promise is considered bidding for office and is illegal; he has been forced to retract that campaign pledge, including clipping the statement from 10,000 mailers.
Downtown Cape Girardeau has partly scrubbed its muck-smeared face following a fall of 2 feet in the Mississippi River over the weekend, and more business and industrial establishments are preparing to resume normal activity; with the dropping water, operations resume at the shoe factory, idle for two weeks; freight and passenger train service resumes after 17 days between St. Louis and Cape Girardeau.
When the new Highway 61 section from near the present Wilson Road terminus to Ancell is built, it will be high enough to prevent stoppage of traffic at any stage of the Mississippi River, says M.S. Gwin, division engineer of the State Highway Department; the present route, from the Frisco Railroad viaduct to the diversion channel bridge, was closed for nine days during the recent high water, with 34 inches of water over the road at the maximum point.
Those supporting good roads for Cape Girardeau aren't happy with the report of the State Highway engineers; an examination of a map of the primary road system being planned for Missouri shows Cape Girardeau away from the primary highway rather than on it, as had been initially thought; the primary road would run from Jackson south to Chaffee, Oran and Sikeston and then south; Cape Girardeau's primary connection with the road would either be at Jackson or Dutchtown.
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Two hundred and fifty National Guardsmen arrive here from St. Louis late in the night and immediately begin patrolling the properties of the Missouri Pacific Railroad; the move follows unverified reports that a mob of several hundred striking shopmen and sympathizers from Hoxie, Arkansas, across the state line, was marching on the city to prevent the operation of trains.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
