Out of the past: July 14

1997

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Rozier's Country Store and Hoeckle's Bakery and Deli -- longstanding Perryville institutions -- open small branches inside Perry County Nursing Home's new Town Square Main Street; the two stores, plus a beauty parlor, make up the little business district in the just-opened $3.7 million nursing home built next to the old nursing home from bonds approved by Perry County voters in 1994.

Construction of a 48-unit apartment complex on Hackberry Street near Pacific could be started next fall; Cohen-Esrey Housing Parters LLC of Kansas City, Missouri, will start work on the two- and three-bedroom apartments when the financing is in place; the Missouri Housing Development Commission has granted the company $300,000 in federal and state tax credits and more than $1.5 million in subsidized loans to finance the project.

1972

Six years after its inception and after four years of use by thousands of scouts, the lake at Camp Lewallen has finally been formally dedicated and named Lake R.B. Potashnick; last night's dedication remedied an oversight on the part of Southeast Missouri Boy Scout Council officials.

Gary J. McClard of Jackson, a Republican candidate for County Court judge from the 1st District, is busy cutting off a campaign promise from 10,000 handbills he plans to mail; McClard had been promising to accept only $6,000 instead of the regular salary of $8,500 if he won the seat, not knowing that such a promise is considered bidding for office and is illegal; he has been forced to retract that campaign pledge, including clipping the statement from 10,000 mailers.