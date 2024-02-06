Out of the past: July 14

1946

Featured at the morning worship service at Red Star Baptist Church is the dedication of another $1,000 for the building funding; this makes a total of $15,000 paid into the fund in the past several months; the drive for a building is a continuous thing at this church, and dedication ceremonies are held for each $1,000 raise.

A permit has been issued by the Civilian Production Administration to St. Vincent's Catholic Parish for construction of an addition to the present school building on South Spanish Street; officials with the parish say, however, the project will be delayed indefinitely because of materials and labor shortages and increased costs; the new structure, when built, will be a two-story addition on the south side of he existing building; it will have a full basement and classrooms on the first and second floor; the old structure will be remodeled; plans are also underway for renovation of the church.

1921

The difficulties connected with the paving of West Broadway have at last been settled by E.A. Hart, manager of the Public Utilities Co., and the Cape Girardeau City Council, both conceding a few points and arriving at a practical solution; Hart has promised to have the street car tracks moved to the middle of the street; however, new ties and track improvements won't be made, as the city first required; the city has decided to have the tracks placed in the middle of the street, where an unpaved strip will be left; the track will be only one inch above the level of the surrounding pavement.

Emily Wilburn, professor of manual arts at Southeast Missouri Teachers College for the last six years, has tendered her resignation to take effect Aug. 12; she will leave shortly thereafter for Tallahassee, Florida, where she will have charge of industrial arts at the Women's State College.

-- Sharon K. Sanders