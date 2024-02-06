Out of the past: July 14

1995

Property near the 1200 block of North Mount Auburn Road, between Ford and Sons Funeral Home and Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co., has been purchased as the site for a new Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce building; the property, eight-tenths of an acre with 150-foot frontage and 235 feet depth, was purchased from Walter J. "Doc" Ford.

Lady Luck took a giant step toward a Scott City riverboat casino, hotel and entertainment center yesterday; the Las Vegas-based gambling corporation filed its application to locate its $65.3 million family-oriented development in the Diversion Channel.

1970

A proposal amending requirements for graduation from Cape Girardeau Central High School in future years was adopted by the school board last night; some 30 pupils were permitted early graduation privileges in June after they had completed the minimum of 17 units as set in the old requirements; at that time, the board agreed a firmer policy on the issue of early graduation in future years must be established in conjunction with requirements of the State Department of Education.

Dan Milligan will be stepping into some big shoes when the 1970-71 school term starts, as head man of the Cape Girardeau Central basketball Tigers; Milligan will replace Howard Garrett, who resigned recently to accept the head post at Mattoon (Illinois) Junior College.