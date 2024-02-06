Out of the past: July 14

Property near the 1200 block of North Mount Auburn Road, between Ford and Sons Funeral Home and Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co., has been purchased as the site for a new Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce building; the property, eight-tenths of an acre with 150-foot frontage and 235 feet depth, was purchased from Walter J. "Doc" Ford.
Lady Luck took a giant step toward a Scott City riverboat casino, hotel and entertainment center yesterday; the Las Vegas-based gambling corporation filed its application to locate its $65.3 million family-oriented development in the Diversion Channel.
A proposal amending requirements for graduation from Cape Girardeau Central High School in future years was adopted by the school board last night; some 30 pupils were permitted early graduation privileges in June after they had completed the minimum of 17 units as set in the old requirements; at that time, the board agreed a firmer policy on the issue of early graduation in future years must be established in conjunction with requirements of the State Department of Education.
Dan Milligan will be stepping into some big shoes when the 1970-71 school term starts, as head man of the Cape Girardeau Central basketball Tigers; Milligan will replace Howard Garrett, who resigned recently to accept the head post at Mattoon (Illinois) Junior College.
There has been a decided increase in the number of applications for old-age assistance in Cape Girardeau County since Jan. 1; this may be due in part to retirement of men 65 years old and to the fact that returning war veterans are replacing older men in jobs; May figures show there were 786 persons in the county receiving old-age assistance, with payments totaling $17,471, or an average of $22.10 per person.
First Lt. Ben C. Blair, a veteran of 25 bombing missions over Germany as the pilot of a B-17 Flying Fortress, is spending his leave with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. W.C. Blair, here; he will be here a month and then report to Drew Field at Tampa, Florida.
Attacked yesterday by a cow, infuriated in her over-zealous efforts to guard a newborn calf, Louise Heiss, wife of a farmer living three miles north of Egypt Mills, was hurled to the ground, severely gored by the animal's horns and then tossed into the air before her screams for help brought her husband to her rescue; she is recovering from an 8-inch hole in her side at Saint Francis Hospital, where physicians say her escape from death was little short of miraculous.
Louis Wittmor, street and park commissioner, announces the Cape Girardeau municipal swimming pool will be open for women only at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Saturdays of each week.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.