Out of the past: July 14

1993

The National Guard has been called out to assist the beleagured town of Commerce, Missouri, as the surging Mississippi River yesterday threatened to cut off the lone remaining road into the Scott County community; a security contingent of eight guardsman is being deployed to Commerce to help prevent looting, while Guardsmen are also being called upon to build an emergency road to serve the town.

The Cape Girardeau City Council has resolved a long-standing dispute concerning the handling of court cases over which Municipal Judge Edward Calvin presides; Paul V. Gilbert, a longtime Cape Girardeau attorney, has been named a special municipal judge to handle cases Calvin is disqualified from hearing.

1968

St. John Lutheran Church of Pocahontas celebrates its 100th anniversary; during the one-day event, three different services are held; the Rev. Elmer Elzey, a former pastor, is in charge of the morning worship service, while the Rev. Arlan Fiske, who was interim pastor in 1966, conducts the afternoon service; the evening service consists of short talks by visiting pastors and friends of St. John, followed by the showing of color slides of the 100th year of the church's existence shown by Leonard Ludwig, church photographern.

A large school district spreading over parts of four counties would be formed in the Chaffee-Delta-Advance, Missouri, area should voters of the three small districts centered in those communities give their endorsement next week; the main result of the consolidation would be the conversion of three hometown high schools with enrollments ranging from 160 to 258, into a large, more comprehensive high school centrally located in the new district.