Out of the past: July 14

The National Guard has been called out to assist the beleagured town of Commerce, Missouri, as the surging Mississippi River yesterday threatened to cut off the lone remaining road into the Scott County community; a security contingent of eight guardsman is being deployed to Commerce to help prevent looting, while Guardsmen are also being called upon to build an emergency road to serve the town.
The Cape Girardeau City Council has resolved a long-standing dispute concerning the handling of court cases over which Municipal Judge Edward Calvin presides; Paul V. Gilbert, a longtime Cape Girardeau attorney, has been named a special municipal judge to handle cases Calvin is disqualified from hearing.
St. John Lutheran Church of Pocahontas celebrates its 100th anniversary; during the one-day event, three different services are held; the Rev. Elmer Elzey, a former pastor, is in charge of the morning worship service, while the Rev. Arlan Fiske, who was interim pastor in 1966, conducts the afternoon service; the evening service consists of short talks by visiting pastors and friends of St. John, followed by the showing of color slides of the 100th year of the church's existence shown by Leonard Ludwig, church photographern.
A large school district spreading over parts of four counties would be formed in the Chaffee-Delta-Advance, Missouri, area should voters of the three small districts centered in those communities give their endorsement next week; the main result of the consolidation would be the conversion of three hometown high schools with enrollments ranging from 160 to 258, into a large, more comprehensive high school centrally located in the new district.
McCLURE, Ill. -- This fertile valley may yet produce a 1943 crop; most of the water from the Mississippi River's record May flood and the succeeding June rise has drained from this garden spot, and farmers, losing no time, are attacking the drying ridges and swags to plant corn, alfalfa, lespedeza, soybeans, pumpkins, potatoes, squash, beans, spinach and the like.
Approximately 700 persons participate in a moonlight cruise aboard the steamer Idlewild in the evening; it is the boat's first trip here this season.
Going through the town of Pocahontas recently, a Missourian reporter noticed a service flag hung in the window of a humble home, bearing three stars; they represent three brothers, the sons of Mr. and Mrs. William T. Schirmer; Adolph, Ferdinand and Edward are serving Uncle Sam, one in France, one at Fort McArthur, Texas, and the third's whereabouts unknown.
In the Courthouse Park, in the shade of the grove where was aroused the spirit for war and the enthusiasm of Cape Girardeau's young manhood in rallies last summer, is held the first services in honor of the memory of one of those lads; Randol Mattingly is honored, the first Cape Girardeau boy to give his life in this awful war; the eulogy is presented by the Rev. G.C. Minor, the pastor of the church to which young Mattingly belonged.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.