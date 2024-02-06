Out of the past: July 14

1992

The National Weather Service says some relief from the weeklong string of hot, dry days may be near. There's a slight chance of thunderstorms late today, and that chance should increase by midweek as a frontal boundary that has stalled for over a week across Missouri, Iowa and northern Illinois begins to sag southward into central and southern Missouri.

Southeast Missouri State University has received a $541,185, three-year federal grant to train elementary- and secondary-school educators on teaching English skills to students who lack proficiency in the language.

1967

BENTON, Mo. -- The plummeting crash of a twin-engine Piper Aztec airplane owned by Sen. Edward V. Long on the Charles Punch farm at the outskirts of Benton killed the pilot and a woman companion last night. Those who viewed the wreckage say the plane entered the ground almost straight down at a high rate of speed.

The temperature plunges to 59 degrees early in the morning, causing residents to turn off their air-conditioners and reach for covers. The resort weather isn't a record, however; at Jackson, the lowest July temperature for the date was 50 degrees in 1950.