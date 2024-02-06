Out of the past: July 13

Expansion of Missouri's Medicaid program is putting the Caring Program for Children, a private, non-profit health care foundation, out of business; the program, established in 1987 by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Missouri to provide free health care for children whose families couldn't afford private health insurance, will shut down in October; since its establishment, the Caring program has served more than 25,000 Missouri children.
Organizations in Cape Girardeau County spend nearly $1 million in tax money annually and use at least 40 vehicles to provide transportation to resident of the county; about 50 people attend a meeting to hear results of a two-year study of transit services available in the county, provided by the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning and Economic Development Commission at Perryville; a new committee will study ways to make better use of resources and at the same time provide better service.
McCarthy Bros. Construction Co. of St. Louis, with a figure of $2,369,600, turned in the low of six base bids yesterday on general work for construction of the Student Union Building on Southeast Missouri State University campus; 15 alternatives were involved in the general work alone, all adding to the base cost; the bids have been referred to the architects for analysis.
Cape Girardeans will see their city sales tax "at work" alongside state motor fuel tax monies next week as the expanded street overlay program gets underway, weather permitting; first to receive the resurfacing will be three blocks of South Pacific Street from Good Hope to Independence.
The Cape Girardeau Board of Education has accepted an offer of $10,200 for the dwelling at 1821 Lacey St., built by the trades class of Central High School; the bid was submitted by Byron B. Carson, 224 N. Park Ave.; the house had been appraised at $9,700; money from the sale will be used to buy equipment for the school; it is also planned to acquire a new lot on which another house will be erected next school term.
Voters of Byrd Township, in a special election, approve a hike of 15 cents on the $100 assessed valuation for benefit of the Byrd Township Special Road District; the old rate was 35 cents; with the 100 miles of roadbed and 45 bridges to maintain, the additional $5,200 in funds is needed.
The Security Benefit Association, Council 1255, held its first meeting yesterday in a new hall in the Red Star Addition; the new facility is located in a new, two-story brick building owned by J.C. Cole; the hall is on the second floor, and houses a main council chamber, two committee rooms, banquet room and ante-room.
Workers and artisans, especially in the building trades, are all busy in Jackson and have contracts that will keep them working throughout the summer; anyone able to handle a hammer and saw or trowel can command substantial wages; the city isn't going through a particular building boom, just ordinary, healthy growth; fully 80% of the residents of Jackson own their homes, there are comparatively few transients.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.