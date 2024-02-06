Out of the past: July 13

1998

Expansion of Missouri's Medicaid program is putting the Caring Program for Children, a private, non-profit health care foundation, out of business; the program, established in 1987 by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Missouri to provide free health care for children whose families couldn't afford private health insurance, will shut down in October; since its establishment, the Caring program has served more than 25,000 Missouri children.

Organizations in Cape Girardeau County spend nearly $1 million in tax money annually and use at least 40 vehicles to provide transportation to resident of the county; about 50 people attend a meeting to hear results of a two-year study of transit services available in the county, provided by the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning and Economic Development Commission at Perryville; a new committee will study ways to make better use of resources and at the same time provide better service.

1973

McCarthy Bros. Construction Co. of St. Louis, with a figure of $2,369,600, turned in the low of six base bids yesterday on general work for construction of the Student Union Building on Southeast Missouri State University campus; 15 alternatives were involved in the general work alone, all adding to the base cost; the bids have been referred to the architects for analysis.

Cape Girardeans will see their city sales tax "at work" alongside state motor fuel tax monies next week as the expanded street overlay program gets underway, weather permitting; first to receive the resurfacing will be three blocks of South Pacific Street from Good Hope to Independence.