Out of the past: July 13

1997

The Awake and Quake Tour, featuring the Rev. Jerry Powell and Stan Sladig, begins a crusade in Cape Girardeau, which will run through Friday; the services are being held in a 500-seat tent at Grace United Methodist Church, Broadway and Caruthers Avenue, each evening.

The Old Liberty Association of General Baptists is considering planting a new church in Cape Girardeau; those interested in formation of such a church may contact Old Liberty Home Missions Board, care of Aaron Allen in Leopold, Missouri.

1972

The Cape Girardeau County Board of Visitors yesterday got an inside view of problems within the Cape Girardeau Police Department during a lengthy meeting with Police Chief Irvin E. Beard; Beard was questioned by board members, appointed to examine the county's jail facilities and make recommendations for their upgrading, about problems that the headquarters building poses to efficient police operation; the chief says the building, a former Methodist church, should never have been purchased by the city for use as police headquarters and jail.

Lines of cars in front of Houck Stadium and on Broadway wait to fill up at the just-opened Saveway Service Station, Broadway and Houck Place, in July 1972. At 12.9 cents per gallon, the owners of the new station sparked a gas war with a U-Pump Station at Pacific and Independence streets. (Southeast Missourian archive)

Hundreds of motorists, some waiting in line as long as 20 to 30 minutes flock into two self-service filling stations here to pay the lowest gasoline prices conceivable; a gas war like Cape Girardeau has never seen is sparked by the grand opening of a new Saveway Service Station at Houck Place and Broadway; the U Pump Service Station at Pacific and Independence streets, quickly follows suit after Saveway announces it would start selling regular for 21.9 and premium for 23.9 per gallon; by noon, those prices had dropped to 12.9 cents for regular and 16.9 at Saveway.