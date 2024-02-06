Out of the past: July 13

The Awake and Quake Tour, featuring the Rev. Jerry Powell and Stan Sladig, begins a crusade in Cape Girardeau, which will run through Friday; the services are being held in a 500-seat tent at Grace United Methodist Church, Broadway and Caruthers Avenue, each evening.
The Old Liberty Association of General Baptists is considering planting a new church in Cape Girardeau; those interested in formation of such a church may contact Old Liberty Home Missions Board, care of Aaron Allen in Leopold, Missouri.
The Cape Girardeau County Board of Visitors yesterday got an inside view of problems within the Cape Girardeau Police Department during a lengthy meeting with Police Chief Irvin E. Beard; Beard was questioned by board members, appointed to examine the county's jail facilities and make recommendations for their upgrading, about problems that the headquarters building poses to efficient police operation; the chief says the building, a former Methodist church, should never have been purchased by the city for use as police headquarters and jail.
Hundreds of motorists, some waiting in line as long as 20 to 30 minutes flock into two self-service filling stations here to pay the lowest gasoline prices conceivable; a gas war like Cape Girardeau has never seen is sparked by the grand opening of a new Saveway Service Station at Houck Place and Broadway; the U Pump Service Station at Pacific and Independence streets, quickly follows suit after Saveway announces it would start selling regular for 21.9 and premium for 23.9 per gallon; by noon, those prices had dropped to 12.9 cents for regular and 16.9 at Saveway.
At a quarterly Methodist Conference session, authorization was granted the trustees of Centenary Methodist Church to purchase a lot of the R.B. Oliver estate on North Street, to be used as the future site of a home of the pastor; the purchase of the lot, which has a 70-foot front and a depth of 142 1/2 feet, and which is located on the west side of the old Oliver home, was completed last week.
A special memorial service of Hanover Lutheran Church is held on the old church grounds near the Fred Kurre farm and is attended by members and visitors of the surrounding church; the Rev. William Wittrock bases his sermon on the history of Hanover Church, which was founded in 1846 and is often referred to as the mother of all Lutheran churches in Cape Girardeau County.
Three companies of the 140th Infantry, Missouri National Guard, are being held in readiness at 2 p.m. for instant action following secret orders received from the state department by Col. Warren L. Mabrey shortly before noon; location of the companies isn't divulged by the regimental commander.
The Rev. H.J. Eggimann of St. Louis has been assigned to Jackson as the parish priest of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and has begun his work here; the parish has been without a priest since the departure in September of the Rev. M.D. Collins, who is now in St. Louis County.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.