Out of the past: July 13

1996

While the U.S. House paid a final tribute in Washington to late Rep. Bill Emerson by passing legislation in his name yesterday, U.S. Sen. Kit Bond was in Cape Girardeau discussing similar legislation; Bond visited the FISH Volunteers food pantry on South Sprigg to discuss the Bill Emerson Good Samaritan Food Donation Act, which he introduced in the Senate this week; the bill, if passed, would encourage food contributions to charity by limiting civil or criminal liability for donors.

There weren't many gold, silver or bronze medals to award, but children and adults competed in some family Olympic games during a neighborhood block party last night at Red Star Baptist Church, 1301 N. Main; the block party was a combination neighborhood celebration and carnival that ended "Go for the Gold" vacation Bible school activities at the church; about 200 people from the church and neighborhood attended.

1971

Cmdr. Dale E. Kaiser, an associate professor and director of school services in the College of Education at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, is the new commanding officer of Surface Division 9-129, Naval Reserve, in Cape Girardeau; he took over command from Lt. Cmdr. B.H. McGhee, a Dexter, Missouri, attorney, in a brief ceremony Saturday.

Reaching their destination only two days later than originally planned, Bob and Jim Schumacher, sons of Mr. and Mrs. Leonard J. Schumacher of Cape Girardeau, ended their 2,600-mile bicycle trip yesterday when they arrived at Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada; the boys left here June 3.