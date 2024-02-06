Out of the past: July 13

While the U.S. House paid a final tribute in Washington to late Rep. Bill Emerson by passing legislation in his name yesterday, U.S. Sen. Kit Bond was in Cape Girardeau discussing similar legislation; Bond visited the FISH Volunteers food pantry on South Sprigg to discuss the Bill Emerson Good Samaritan Food Donation Act, which he introduced in the Senate this week; the bill, if passed, would encourage food contributions to charity by limiting civil or criminal liability for donors.
There weren't many gold, silver or bronze medals to award, but children and adults competed in some family Olympic games during a neighborhood block party last night at Red Star Baptist Church, 1301 N. Main; the block party was a combination neighborhood celebration and carnival that ended "Go for the Gold" vacation Bible school activities at the church; about 200 people from the church and neighborhood attended.
Cmdr. Dale E. Kaiser, an associate professor and director of school services in the College of Education at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, is the new commanding officer of Surface Division 9-129, Naval Reserve, in Cape Girardeau; he took over command from Lt. Cmdr. B.H. McGhee, a Dexter, Missouri, attorney, in a brief ceremony Saturday.
Reaching their destination only two days later than originally planned, Bob and Jim Schumacher, sons of Mr. and Mrs. Leonard J. Schumacher of Cape Girardeau, ended their 2,600-mile bicycle trip yesterday when they arrived at Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada; the boys left here June 3.
The 710-volume library of the late Charles L. Harrison, willed to Kent Library of State College, has been received and preparations are being made for the immediate shelving of the rare books in three large cases and the additional construction of others as soon as possible.
The Cape Girardeau Public Library will receive about $6,000 annually for the next two years from the state under the terms of a state library bill signed this week by Gov. Phil Donnelly; the local library will continue to receive state aid following the first two-year period, if the city tax for the library is raised one cent per dollar.
The local branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People has launched a drive for better housing and sanitary conditions among the Black people of Cape Girardeau; the Rev. J.W. Curry, chairman of the press committee, is hard at work to acquaint and get all the Black people interested in this movement.
The street cars are out of operation for several hours, a break in the trolley wires impeding service during the hot hours around noon; the wires broke in two places, on Good Hope near Lorimier and on Spanish Street between Independence and Merriwether.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
