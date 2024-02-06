Out of the past: July 13

1995

PATTON, Mo. -- Tom Waller resigned as superintendent of Meadow Heights School District on Wednesday, after the discovery he may have reported inflated enrollment figures to the state education department; much of a school district's state funding is based on those average daily attendance figures.

The Cape Girardeau City Council plans to set up a road and bridge trust fund and ease the special assessment burden to property owners on residential streets; both council members and members of the city's Planning and Zoning Commission hope the actions will help sell a half-cent transportation tax to voters.

1970

Cape Girardeau County Court learns the county will be without about $3,000 more than anticipated in its budget for operation of county school superintendent; the situation is a result of the State Legislature's failure to appropriate funds for reimbursement to counties for various functions of the superintendent's office.

For the third fiscal year in a row, there has been a decline in parking-meter revenue in Cape Girardeau; fines from parking-meter violations also declined from last year's record high; the approximately 1,200 meters lining downtown business streets and city-owned parking lots produced $36,118 in city revenue during the 1969-70 fiscal year.