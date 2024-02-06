Out of the past: July 13

PATTON, Mo. -- Tom Waller resigned as superintendent of Meadow Heights School District on Wednesday, after the discovery he may have reported inflated enrollment figures to the state education department; much of a school district's state funding is based on those average daily attendance figures.
The Cape Girardeau City Council plans to set up a road and bridge trust fund and ease the special assessment burden to property owners on residential streets; both council members and members of the city's Planning and Zoning Commission hope the actions will help sell a half-cent transportation tax to voters.
Cape Girardeau County Court learns the county will be without about $3,000 more than anticipated in its budget for operation of county school superintendent; the situation is a result of the State Legislature's failure to appropriate funds for reimbursement to counties for various functions of the superintendent's office.
For the third fiscal year in a row, there has been a decline in parking-meter revenue in Cape Girardeau; fines from parking-meter violations also declined from last year's record high; the approximately 1,200 meters lining downtown business streets and city-owned parking lots produced $36,118 in city revenue during the 1969-70 fiscal year.
The appeal of Cape Girardeau restaurant owners to the food panel of the Cape County War Price and Rationing Board for supplemental allowances, a request forwarded by the local board to the district rationing office in St. Louis, has been denied; the district office stated in a letter it was unable to give relief and permit additional allowances since rationing is based on a uniform nationwide plan.
Word that their son, Pvt. John H. Schaefer of the Marine Corps, has been wounded in the fighting on Okinawa has been received by Mr. and Mrs. J.L. Schaefer of Dutchtown; Schaefer is recovering in a hospital on Tinian Island from a chest wound received June 10.
Mary Sauerland leaves in the afternoon for Hoboken, New Jersey, from where she will sail Saturday on the steamer Lapland for Antwerp, Belgium; she will then travel to Germany to join her husband; shortly before the World War started in 1914, Herman Sauerland went to Germany for an estate settlement; when hostilities began, Sauerland, who was still a German citizen, was pressed into military service; after begin severely wounded, he was assigned to work in the mines; he is still working there, and his wife will soon join him.
Mrs. W.E. Parlow has returned from Memphis, Tennessee, to settle up the business of her late husband, a Cape Girardeau architect who died suddenly in Morehouse, Missouri, a few weeks ago; as soon as her business here is completed, she will return to Memphis to make her home with her children.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
