Out of the past: July 13

Levees along the bloated Mississippi River in the area are in good shape, although most of them have had water against them since late March; the levee situation looked better after Sunday, when the Coast Guard closed the final stretch of the upper Mississippi River between Cairo, Illinois, and St. Louis.
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's deputies have issued more than 200 warnings and 43 summonses for violations of trespassing or to motorists driving around posted barricades in flooded areas of the county.
The location for a proposed nursing home-retirement home for Lutherans is up for discussion again, as the Lutheran delegates met yesterday at Jackson and voted to reopen the question of site; the John Fred Hartle tract at Jackson had been selected last November; itmay yet be used, but other locations will again be considered.
James Busch, superintendent of Trail of Tears State Park, reported about 43,000 tons of rock have been placed on the breakwater being constructed at the park; when finished, the breakwater will extend 460 feet out from the shore, turn and go south for 710 feet, then turn back toward the river bank; it will provide a stillwater pool for a 200-boat marina to be built later.
An investigation that may lead to the bringing of some prisoners of war to Cape Girardeau County for farm and orchard work is being made, said farm extension agent T.P. Head; it's not known if sufficient prisoners would be available from the Weingarten, Missouri, camp in Ste. Genevieve County, where fewer than 1,000 Italian prisoners of war were onhand a few weeks ago.
The Mississippi River traffic bridge hasn't yet been opened to general traffic; there is still about 3 feet of water on Illinois Highway 146 at one point east of the bridge, where water appears to be standing in a dip in the land.
The proposition put to Fornfelt and Illmo residents by capitalists from East Liverpool, Ohio, for raising a $50,000 bonus for the establishment of a large pottery plant to cost $150,000 and employ 200 to 300 people, brings out three committees of the best hustlers in the community; they've already raised $8,000.
A vast, patriotic throng assembled at Courthouse Park last night to hear the addresses of members of the State Council of Defense, who spoke particularly on the work of the council in war activities; Dr. W.S. Dearmont, chairman of the Cape Girardeau County Council of Defense, presided and introduced the speakers.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
