Out of the past: July 13

1993

Levees along the bloated Mississippi River in the area are in good shape, although most of them have had water against them since late March; the levee situation looked better after Sunday, when the Coast Guard closed the final stretch of the upper Mississippi River between Cairo, Illinois, and St. Louis.

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's deputies have issued more than 200 warnings and 43 summonses for violations of trespassing or to motorists driving around posted barricades in flooded areas of the county.

1968

The location for a proposed nursing home-retirement home for Lutherans is up for discussion again, as the Lutheran delegates met yesterday at Jackson and voted to reopen the question of site; the John Fred Hartle tract at Jackson had been selected last November; itmay yet be used, but other locations will again be considered.

James Busch, superintendent of Trail of Tears State Park, reported about 43,000 tons of rock have been placed on the breakwater being constructed at the park; when finished, the breakwater will extend 460 feet out from the shore, turn and go south for 710 feet, then turn back toward the river bank; it will provide a stillwater pool for a 200-boat marina to be built later.