Out of the past: July 12

BENTON, Mo. — Sister Mary Clovis Seyer celebrates her 60th anniversary as a School Sister of Notre Dame at St. Denis Catholic Church; a dinner follows the 9:30 a.m. Mass; Seyer, who was born in Kelso, Missouri, entered the convent in 1933 and took her vows Aug. 18, 1938; she was a teacher in schools in Missouri and Illinois for 35 years.
Nearly 5,000 spectators crowd along the runways of Cape Girardeau Regional Airport in the afternoon for the closing day of the Cape Girardeau Regional Air Festival; airport manager Bruce Loy is thrilled by the size of the crowd and says it would have been even larger had the weather cooperated Saturday.
State Sen. Albert M. Spradling Jr. believes the Missouri Senate "is being had" when it comes to allocations of funds for some state agencies simply because it doesn't have an investigative agency of its own; speaking before the Lions Club here yesterday, the Cape Girardeau Democrat called for a complete investigation of spending by the state's institutions of higher education, particularly the University of Missouri-Columbia and Central Missouri State University at Warrensburg.
Bids on the Student Union Building to be constructed on the Southeast Missouri State University campus are opened late in the morning by the Board of Regents; to be constructed on Normal Avenue between Kent Library and North Henderson Avenue, the building will occupy the site upon which Leming Hall was formerly located.
Meeting in the morning, the Cape Girardeau City Council reserves a decision on the question of Sunday night midget automobile races, but promises the sponsoring American Legion a quick verdict; pleas of a Legion committee and comments by two persons in opposition — the Rev. Laurence W. Cleland, pastor of First Baptist Church, and the Rev. J.B. Ragsdale, pastor of Red Star Baptist Church — are heard by the council at the harmonious session, which ends with Mayor Walter H. Ford announcing that the commission will likely meet tomorrow night to make its decision.
The Southeast Missourian begins carrying a daily horoscope column, contributed by Marion Meyer Drew, one of the world's outstanding astrologers.
Discussing the decision to change Albert Hall from a men's dormitory into a dorm for women, president J.A. Serena of the Teachers College points out that each winter Albert Hall lacks about 40% of being fully occupied, whereas there is always a waiting list for the women's dormitory; this necessitates many women having to seek rooms in private houses; the Board of Regents felt it would be better for men students to room in town.
Articles of incorporation of the American Gauze and Cotton Co., which will soon be established in Cape Girardeau, have been filed in the office of the recorder of deeds at Jackson; the incorporators are C.L. Harrison, A.W. Harrison, R.D. Harrison, A.D. Randall of St. Louis and W.F. Gravenor of Albany, Wisconsin; the business is being organized "To buy, sell, manufacture and deal in cloth and wearing apparel of all kinds, gauze, cotton and kindred material for surgical, medical and hospital use..."
— Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.