Out of the past: July 12

1998

BENTON, Mo. — Sister Mary Clovis Seyer celebrates her 60th anniversary as a School Sister of Notre Dame at St. Denis Catholic Church; a dinner follows the 9:30 a.m. Mass; Seyer, who was born in Kelso, Missouri, entered the convent in 1933 and took her vows Aug. 18, 1938; she was a teacher in schools in Missouri and Illinois for 35 years.

Nearly 5,000 spectators crowd along the runways of Cape Girardeau Regional Airport in the afternoon for the closing day of the Cape Girardeau Regional Air Festival; airport manager Bruce Loy is thrilled by the size of the crowd and says it would have been even larger had the weather cooperated Saturday.

1973

State Sen. Albert M. Spradling Jr. believes the Missouri Senate "is being had" when it comes to allocations of funds for some state agencies simply because it doesn't have an investigative agency of its own; speaking before the Lions Club here yesterday, the Cape Girardeau Democrat called for a complete investigation of spending by the state's institutions of higher education, particularly the University of Missouri-Columbia and Central Missouri State University at Warrensburg.

Bids on the Student Union Building to be constructed on the Southeast Missouri State University campus are opened late in the morning by the Board of Regents; to be constructed on Normal Avenue between Kent Library and North Henderson Avenue, the building will occupy the site upon which Leming Hall was formerly located.