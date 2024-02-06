Out of the past: July 12

No one was injured yesterday afternoon during a two-alarm fire at an apartment building near Broadway and Fountain Street in Cape Girardeau; the fire started in a third-floor apartment in the southeast end of the building and was contained in that area; the three-story building at 115 N. Fountain St., was once part of the Idan-Ha Hotel; two other buildings that were part of the hotel were separately destroyed by fires in 1968 and 1989.
Cape Girardeau teachers voted unanimously Tuesday to send a proposed salary increase to the Board of Education for approval; the salary package would cost an additional $481,457, including a $750 increase for each "cell" in the schedule; a starting teacher would make $20,750.
The third annual homecoming of the Passover Methodist Church and the Council Ridge School near Whitewater is held in the afternoon, beginning with a basket dinner at 1 p.m., and followed by reading of the histories of the church and school, gospel singing and speaking; the church is four miles west of Whitewater; the Rev. Alfred H. Daniel, a former pastor, is in charge of the service.
The moon has risen again; the crescent-shaped sign that, at Moon Distributing Co. on Kingshighway, was a sort of landmark, has been reinstalled on the firm's new building on Nash Road; the sign, the oldest neon sign in Cape Girardeau, was originally installed in 1932 by Rodney Preston and Jim Taylor.
Ensign Robert Windsor, 21, son of Mr. and Mrs. William L. Windsor of Jackson, was killed in an airplane crash yesterday, presumably near Seattle Washington, where he was stationed; the Windsor family came here a few years ago from Chester, Illinois, the father being manager of the Jackson Lumber Co.
Bringing to 246 the number examined for possible military service the first 12 days in July, 94 Cape Girardeau County men report at Jefferson Barracks for pre-induction examinations; it is announced by the Selective Service Board that most of those summoned in the three recent calls were men between 18 and 25 who had previously been classified as 4-F because of physical defects.
A school of citizenship and community leadership, under the direction of the Cape Girardeau Teachers College, in cooperation with the Missouri League of Women Voters, is formally opened in the morning at the college auditorium; around 600 students and 15 townspeople attend; keynote speaker is Laura Yeater of Sedalia, Missouri, representing the League.
The Mack store on Main Street is closing; C.C. McSpadden, proprietor, is preparing to move to Arizona to reside, so is closing out his stock of clothing as rapidly as possible.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.