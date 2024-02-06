Out of the past: July 12

1995

No one was injured yesterday afternoon during a two-alarm fire at an apartment building near Broadway and Fountain Street in Cape Girardeau; the fire started in a third-floor apartment in the southeast end of the building and was contained in that area; the three-story building at 115 N. Fountain St., was once part of the Idan-Ha Hotel; two other buildings that were part of the hotel were separately destroyed by fires in 1968 and 1989.

Cape Girardeau teachers voted unanimously Tuesday to send a proposed salary increase to the Board of Education for approval; the salary package would cost an additional $481,457, including a $750 increase for each "cell" in the schedule; a starting teacher would make $20,750.

1970

The third annual homecoming of the Passover Methodist Church and the Council Ridge School near Whitewater is held in the afternoon, beginning with a basket dinner at 1 p.m., and followed by reading of the histories of the church and school, gospel singing and speaking; the church is four miles west of Whitewater; the Rev. Alfred H. Daniel, a former pastor, is in charge of the service.

The moon has risen again; the crescent-shaped sign that, at Moon Distributing Co. on Kingshighway, was a sort of landmark, has been reinstalled on the firm's new building on Nash Road; the sign, the oldest neon sign in Cape Girardeau, was originally installed in 1932 by Rodney Preston and Jim Taylor.