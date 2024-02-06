Out of the past: July 12

The congregation of the Church of God holds a dedication service in the morning at its new facility at 209 E. Cape Rock Drive. The church was established in 1932 at 1000 Big Bend Road and recently moved to its new location.
Drury Inns Inc. of Cape Girardeau has sold to Wal-Mart Stores Inc. an 18.67-acre tract just south of a Wal-Mart Supercenter that opened here in February. Officials with both companies decline to comment on the sale, but there have been persistent reports Wal-Mart plans to build a Sam's Wholesale Club here.
CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Chaffee, not Cape Girardeau, may be the site of a new osteopathic hospital -- long slated for construction in the larger city -- if plans begun by the Chaffee Chamber of Commerce and city officials here bear fruit. John Boardman, chairman of the board of directors for Cape Osteopathic Hospital and the architect for the proposed facility, has been invited to appear before the Chaffee City Council on Thursday to discuss relocating the project to Chaffee.
The annual Cape Girardeau Public Schools budget for the next fiscal year adopted by the school board last night calls for $4,368,286 in expenditures and anticipates revenue at $679,505 less than expenses. Balance on hand July 1, however, was $1,277,622; this, plus the receipts figure of $3,688,781, brings the grand total of revenue and balance to $4,966,403.
An all-day program commemorates the 10th anniversary of the founding of the Church of the Nazarene in Cape Girardeau. The celebration began yesterday with a parade and picnic at Fairground Park; a homecoming rally is held during the Sunday-school hour; the big afternoon hour features special speakers and music.
St. Vincent's Catholic Church, the oldest church building in use in Cape Girardeau, erected in 1851, holds an open house in the afternoon. In the evening, the Rev. Joseph Lilly, C.M., of Catholic University leads a tour of the building. A brief, sacred concert also is given.
If the Missouri Public Service Commission gives its sanction to the proposal, which the Missouri Public Utilities Co. and all other companies operating utilities in the state propose, rates for gas, electricity and water in Cape Girardeau will increase approximately 25 percent. President of Missouri Public Utilities, Hugo Wurdack, blames the increased cost of coal, pipe and all other materials for the proposed hike.
Tennessee Gov. Malcolm Patterson is the speaker at the evening program of the chautauqua; he speaks on the liquor problem.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
