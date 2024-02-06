Out of the past: July 12

1992

The congregation of the Church of God holds a dedication service in the morning at its new facility at 209 E. Cape Rock Drive. The church was established in 1932 at 1000 Big Bend Road and recently moved to its new location.

Drury Inns Inc. of Cape Girardeau has sold to Wal-Mart Stores Inc. an 18.67-acre tract just south of a Wal-Mart Supercenter that opened here in February. Officials with both companies decline to comment on the sale, but there have been persistent reports Wal-Mart plans to build a Sam's Wholesale Club here.

1967

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Chaffee, not Cape Girardeau, may be the site of a new osteopathic hospital -- long slated for construction in the larger city -- if plans begun by the Chaffee Chamber of Commerce and city officials here bear fruit. John Boardman, chairman of the board of directors for Cape Osteopathic Hospital and the architect for the proposed facility, has been invited to appear before the Chaffee City Council on Thursday to discuss relocating the project to Chaffee.

The annual Cape Girardeau Public Schools budget for the next fiscal year adopted by the school board last night calls for $4,368,286 in expenditures and anticipates revenue at $679,505 less than expenses. Balance on hand July 1, however, was $1,277,622; this, plus the receipts figure of $3,688,781, brings the grand total of revenue and balance to $4,966,403.