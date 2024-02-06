Out of the past: July 11

1998

A fatal wreck shut down the Mississippi River bridge for more than four hours yesterday afternoon; Casey A. Gravlett, 18, of Delta was killed instantly when his westbound pickup truck hit an eastbound fuel tanker truck loaded with gasoline nearly head-on on the bridge.

Residents in a Cape Girardeau neighborhood got a surprise when a hot-air balloon landed in their quiet cul-de-sac Friday evening; the Caribbean Fire, piloted by Jerry Robinson of Little Rock, Arkansas, touched down at the corner of Dover and Plymouth at about 8 p.m.; Robinson is one of 11 balloonists who launched Friday from the New Life World Outreach Church near Sprigg and Bertling, marking the kickoff of the three-day 1998 Cape Girardeau Regional Air Festival.

1973

Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney A.F. Seier says it will be a decision of the circuit judge as to whether or not Missouri statutes provide for the type of investigation that Dr. Charles T. Herbert has indicated he will seek on the Cape Girardeau School District; at Monday's school board meeting, Herbert said he will ask Judge Stanley A. Grimm to call a grand jury to investigate the district.

Three youths, including two juveniles, were arrested last night following a confrontation between police and about 20 young people outside St. James AME Church in the 500 block of North Street; the ruckus followed a rehearsal of the St. James Youth Choir; according to a police account, the youths were milling about in the street about 50 yards west of the church and refused to move off the street when requested to do so; the police officer requested additional units, and the situation escalated.