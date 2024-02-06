Out of the past: July 11

A fatal wreck shut down the Mississippi River bridge for more than four hours yesterday afternoon; Casey A. Gravlett, 18, of Delta was killed instantly when his westbound pickup truck hit an eastbound fuel tanker truck loaded with gasoline nearly head-on on the bridge.
Residents in a Cape Girardeau neighborhood got a surprise when a hot-air balloon landed in their quiet cul-de-sac Friday evening; the Caribbean Fire, piloted by Jerry Robinson of Little Rock, Arkansas, touched down at the corner of Dover and Plymouth at about 8 p.m.; Robinson is one of 11 balloonists who launched Friday from the New Life World Outreach Church near Sprigg and Bertling, marking the kickoff of the three-day 1998 Cape Girardeau Regional Air Festival.
Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney A.F. Seier says it will be a decision of the circuit judge as to whether or not Missouri statutes provide for the type of investigation that Dr. Charles T. Herbert has indicated he will seek on the Cape Girardeau School District; at Monday's school board meeting, Herbert said he will ask Judge Stanley A. Grimm to call a grand jury to investigate the district.
Three youths, including two juveniles, were arrested last night following a confrontation between police and about 20 young people outside St. James AME Church in the 500 block of North Street; the ruckus followed a rehearsal of the St. James Youth Choir; according to a police account, the youths were milling about in the street about 50 yards west of the church and refused to move off the street when requested to do so; the police officer requested additional units, and the situation escalated.
The basement has been dug and a playground graded on the site of the property bought by West Side Church of God in the 2200 block of Bloomfield Street; it is hoped to start construction of the church building soon so it will be finished in the fall; West Side Church of God, formerly the Church of God Mission, will continue to hold services at 421 Broadway until the new building is completed, says the pastor, the Rev. E.C. Fisher.
Bayard S. Clark, rector of Christ Episcopal Church, accompanies a group of young people to Sam A. Baker State Park and will remain there to bring them back Friday; camp mothers are Mrs. O.L. Wilcox and Mary Wilson; Eva Ann McNeel is assistant counselor; among those taking part in swimming, nature lore study, fishing, mountain hikes and outdoor Bible classes are Bob and Don Jueneman, Ken Kuykendall, Bob and Judy Wilcox, Murray Smith and Sherman Craig.
The announced intention of the State College to abandon the policy of allowing men students to use Albert Hall dormitory and give that building over to women students is bringing a united protest by the men; a petition is being drawn up to present to president J.A. Serena and the Board of Regents; the college plans for there to be two dormitories housing women and none for the men, who will be required to room in town.
A petition soliciting endorsement of the operation of a second ferryboat from Cape Girardeau to the east side of the river at a landing in Illinois is being circulated by J.L. Clifton; Clifton, who for some time has been operating a small gasoline packet boat from here to Thebes, Illinois, desires to operate a second ferry across the river here, but his request for a license has been rejected by the city.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
