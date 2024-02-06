Out of the past: July 11

1997

The honor system hasn't been enough to ensure the safety of deputies at the Cape Girardeau County Jail in Jackson, especially after a violent escape attempt in February; so Sheriff John Jordan had a steel-bar cage installed to replace the honor system -- a thin yellow line -- that served to keep inmates away from a potential exit; at a cost of $11,000, two walls of steel bars covered by a shield of Plexiglas were placed around a door leading from the jail's control booth to the commons area where inmates gather; the door can only be opened from the booth, and only if the door of the cage is closed.

Recent demolition of a frame house at 127 S. Frederick St. by employees of Taylor Glass and Remodeling have revealed a log house under the 20th century dressing; the cabin is believed to have been built in the 1830s and may be one of the earliest houses constructed here; the owner of the house is hoping to preserve the log structure by donating it to the city.

1972

The Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce goes on record as opposing the proposed $730 million mass transit bond issue, charging it would divert approximately $235 million from state highways; Clarence Lee Shirrell, chamber president, says the board of directors agrees with a report of the chamber's highway and transportation committee, which pointed out that too much of the proposed money would be used on projects other than upgrading and expanding state highways.

While campaigns in Cape Girardeau County for the August primary election are the quietest in many years, they are expected to become unusually hot before November; the reason for low-key campaigns now is that there are few local races in the primary; virtually every candidate will have opposition in November, however.