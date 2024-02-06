Out of the past: July 11

1996

Jo Ann Emerson yesterday announced here she will seek her late husband Bill Emerson's 8th Congressional District seat; Emerson, a Republican like her late husband, must run as an independent; Secretary of State Bekki Cook ruled after Bill Emerson died of lung cancer June 22 that the cutoff date to reopen candidate filing had already passed.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Allegations of wrongdoing in the Perry County Sheriff's Department have led to a Missouri Highway Patrol investigation and claims of dirty politics; a former Perry County sheriff's deputy, Raymond Detjen, says Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf is involved in a cover-up after selling a stolen car in June 1995; Schaaf denies the allegation; Detjen is the lone Democratic candidate for sheriff in November; Schaaf is a Republican seeking re-election.

1971

Downtown Cape Girardeau gained a new restaurant last week, when the Chase House was opened at 239 N. Middle St., by Vincent and Louise Chase; the couple recently purchased one of the older and largest dwellings in the downtown -- the corner of Middle and Bellevue -- and have converted the extensive basement into restaurant quarters; Vincent Chase, long associated with the restaurant business, most recently operated a coffee shop in the Marquette Hotel building.

The Missouri Park Board has given the go-ahead for construction of the long-awaited marina on the Mississippi River at Trail of Tears State Park north of here; the $700,000-plus project should be completed by the fall of 1972.