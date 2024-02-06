Out of the past: July 11

Jo Ann Emerson yesterday announced here she will seek her late husband Bill Emerson's 8th Congressional District seat; Emerson, a Republican like her late husband, must run as an independent; Secretary of State Bekki Cook ruled after Bill Emerson died of lung cancer June 22 that the cutoff date to reopen candidate filing had already passed.
PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Allegations of wrongdoing in the Perry County Sheriff's Department have led to a Missouri Highway Patrol investigation and claims of dirty politics; a former Perry County sheriff's deputy, Raymond Detjen, says Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf is involved in a cover-up after selling a stolen car in June 1995; Schaaf denies the allegation; Detjen is the lone Democratic candidate for sheriff in November; Schaaf is a Republican seeking re-election.
Downtown Cape Girardeau gained a new restaurant last week, when the Chase House was opened at 239 N. Middle St., by Vincent and Louise Chase; the couple recently purchased one of the older and largest dwellings in the downtown -- the corner of Middle and Bellevue -- and have converted the extensive basement into restaurant quarters; Vincent Chase, long associated with the restaurant business, most recently operated a coffee shop in the Marquette Hotel building.
The Missouri Park Board has given the go-ahead for construction of the long-awaited marina on the Mississippi River at Trail of Tears State Park north of here; the $700,000-plus project should be completed by the fall of 1972.
Cape Girardeau packing plants are preparing to return to a pre-war basis of operation following announcement from Washington that the Office of Price Administration has suspended restrictions on the number of cattle and hogs which can be slaughtered in the local plants; this removal of quotas gives small meat packers free rein to go out on the market and buy all the livestock they can process through their plants.
Common Pleas Court here may not be the first Missouri court to have women in the jury box -- Osceola took that honor yesterday -- but it will at least be among the very first; Judge J. Henry Caruthers says the first jury with women as members will be empaneled July 23, the day following opening of the July term.
The fire department is called out at 4 a.m. to again extinguish the fire in the brewery barn, which is located just back of the Cape Brewery and Ice plant at 426 S. Middle St., where some baled straw was still smoldering since the fire Saturday night; that fire occurred almost simultaneously with the burning of the Heise Vulcanizing Shop at the corner of Good Hope and Frederick streets; the loss from both fires is estimated at $1,000.
Announcement is made at the offices of the Liberty National Life Insurance Co., that it has bought the Himmelberger-Harrison office building at Broadway and Fountain Street; it is said Liberty National paid J.H. Himmelberger $200,000 for the building, which is a modern, five-story, fireproof office building, the largest in Missouri south of St. Louis.
Sharon K. Sanders
