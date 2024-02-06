Out of the past: July 11

1995

Cape Girardeau Board of Education members question superintendent Neyland Clark about school policies, budgets, personnel and other matters at its evening board meeting; Dr. Bob Fox, board president, sees the questioning as a positive sign that the new members are doing their job overseeing Cape Girardeau's public schools.

The traffic lights at Interstate 55 and Highway 61 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson, still dangling uselessly today, should be bringing drivers to a halt by noon tomorrow; currently, there are only stop signs on the exit ramps at Center Junction; Missouri Highways and Transportation Department statistics show the interchange is the second-most dangerous intersection in Cape Girardeau County, only behind Interstate 55 and Route K.

1970

MEXICO, Mo. -- Cape Girardeau's Brenda Kay Parsh was the talent winner in preliminary events last night in the Miss Missouri pageant here; Parsh attends Southeast Missouri State College, where she is a speech and drama major; Miss Missouri will be chosen tonight at the Missouri Military Academy field house.

Pagliai Pizza, based in Ames, Iowa, has leased a building at Broadway and Henderson Avenue in Cape Girardeau from Loy Crites and is installing equipment to establish a new specialty restaurant around Aug. 1.