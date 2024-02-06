Out of the past: July 11

Cape Girardeau Board of Education members question superintendent Neyland Clark about school policies, budgets, personnel and other matters at its evening board meeting; Dr. Bob Fox, board president, sees the questioning as a positive sign that the new members are doing their job overseeing Cape Girardeau's public schools.
The traffic lights at Interstate 55 and Highway 61 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson, still dangling uselessly today, should be bringing drivers to a halt by noon tomorrow; currently, there are only stop signs on the exit ramps at Center Junction; Missouri Highways and Transportation Department statistics show the interchange is the second-most dangerous intersection in Cape Girardeau County, only behind Interstate 55 and Route K.
MEXICO, Mo. -- Cape Girardeau's Brenda Kay Parsh was the talent winner in preliminary events last night in the Miss Missouri pageant here; Parsh attends Southeast Missouri State College, where she is a speech and drama major; Miss Missouri will be chosen tonight at the Missouri Military Academy field house.
Pagliai Pizza, based in Ames, Iowa, has leased a building at Broadway and Henderson Avenue in Cape Girardeau from Loy Crites and is installing equipment to establish a new specialty restaurant around Aug. 1.
ORAN, Mo. -- In a telegram from the War Department, Eileen Neal Wondel of Oran is advised of the death of her husband, Murl M. Wondel, 26, a motor machinist's mate third class in the Navy; he was killed in action June 23, while serving aboard a ship in the South Pacific area.
Sale and discharge of fireworks within the boundaries of Cape Girardeau hereafter will be illegal, thereby putting to an end to the annual Fourth of July celebrations which in recent years has brought many complaints; the ban was put on yesterday by the City Council, the ordinance prohibiting the sale by merchants and the discharge of the noise makers in the city limits; civic groups that organize public fireworks displays, however, are exempted from the ban.
A big truck, covered to keep the sun from tanning fair complexions, transports about 20 members of the Business Women's Club to Burfordville, where they spend the afternoon swimming in Whitewater Creek.
MOREHOUSE, Mo. -- Willie Coxie of Morehouse is killed in a pistol duel at Truman, Arkansas, by Grant Branton, who is also mortally wounded; it is reported the men had previous trouble and, when they met on a street today, they began firing.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
