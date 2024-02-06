Out of the past: July 11

1994

Missourians may be paying a little more for gasoline these days, but the state's average of $1.03 for regular unleaded fuel is well below the national average of $1.11 per gallon; Cape Girardeau drivers looking for self-serve, regular unleaded fuel are finding 99.9-cents-a-gallon gasoline at most stations in town.

Missouri Gov. Mel Carnahan signs what he terms "landmark legislation" to reform the state's welfares system and provide incentives for people to become self-sufficient; Carnahan signs the House bill, designed to move people off welfare and into jobs, at the Southeast Missouri Private Industry Council in Cape Girardeau.

1969

Although tests taken at Lake Boutin more than two months ago showed the lake to be polluted, the State Division of Health and the State Park Board have allowed swimming to continue there and have issued no warnings of danger, The Missourian reports; the lake, located at Trail of Tears State Park, contains "bacteria in the water ... too numerous to count" according to the Division of Health.

Evacuation of flooded South Cape Girardeau begins with the assistance of city employees as the rising Mississippi River reaches 37.1 feet here in the morning; elsewhere in the area, more farmland goes under water, particularly in the Commerce, Missouri, area, where a dirt levee burst, flooding about 12,000 acres.