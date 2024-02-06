Out of the past: July 11

The relentless floodwaters of the rain-swollen Mississippi River continued to take their toll yesterday in Southeast Missouri from Ste. Genevieve to Commerce; U.S. Sen. Christopher Bond, R-Mo., Saturday visited the flood-threatened Dutchtown area, where volunteers are building a wall of sandbags along Highway 74 in an effort to hold back the rising water and protect low-lying homes in the town of about 120 people; forecasts call for a record crest at Cape Girardeau of 47 feet July 20.
STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. -- This is a city under siege; huge dump trucks carrying rock and sand and "Hummers" transporting Missouri National Guard brass along with Gov. Mel Carnahan and his wife Jean roll through this historic town's otherwise deserted streets; two large festivals, Bastille Days and the Ste. Genevieve County Fair, were scheduled for the weekend but were canceled to keep traffic away from town.
Declaring Cape Girardeau has consistently operated "in the black," city manager Paul F. Frederick yesterday presented to the City Council for study the preliminary budget for the current fiscal year; it calls for expenditures of $1,220,869 in the general revenue fund for municipal operation; estimated income for this year is listed as $1,282,696.87.
R.D. Clayton, a Realtor from Sikeston, Missouri, has purchased the fire-damaged Idan-Ha Hotel property and the Town House Motel on North Kingshighway; he says he has no immediate plans for the downtown hotel property.
World Missionary Emphasis Week will be observed this week in the 28 churches of the Cape Girardeau Baptist Association; highlighting the event will be the appearance of leaders, many of whom are missionaries assigned to foreign fields, and other state and South-wide denominational leaders to give addresses in the churches and conduct mission classes preceding night sermons.
A special service, welcoming the seamen who are members of the Naval Training Detachment at State College, is held in the morning at Christian Church.
J.H. Langston, road boss, believes he can complete the temporary bridge across the drainage ditch on Rock Levee Road by July 20; he says it is the biggest job he ever tackled, and as he doesn't profess to be a bridge builder, he is having a hard time of it.
Ben R. Caldwell, secretary of the Cape Girardeau Building and Loan Association, has secured his release from the local draft board and will enter the U.S. Navy in the near future; he expects to go into training about Aug. 1, providing he can pass the necessary examinations.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.