Out of the past: July 11

1993

The relentless floodwaters of the rain-swollen Mississippi River continued to take their toll yesterday in Southeast Missouri from Ste. Genevieve to Commerce; U.S. Sen. Christopher Bond, R-Mo., Saturday visited the flood-threatened Dutchtown area, where volunteers are building a wall of sandbags along Highway 74 in an effort to hold back the rising water and protect low-lying homes in the town of about 120 people; forecasts call for a record crest at Cape Girardeau of 47 feet July 20.

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. -- This is a city under siege; huge dump trucks carrying rock and sand and "Hummers" transporting Missouri National Guard brass along with Gov. Mel Carnahan and his wife Jean roll through this historic town's otherwise deserted streets; two large festivals, Bastille Days and the Ste. Genevieve County Fair, were scheduled for the weekend but were canceled to keep traffic away from town.

1968

Declaring Cape Girardeau has consistently operated "in the black," city manager Paul F. Frederick yesterday presented to the City Council for study the preliminary budget for the current fiscal year; it calls for expenditures of $1,220,869 in the general revenue fund for municipal operation; estimated income for this year is listed as $1,282,696.87.

R.D. Clayton, a Realtor from Sikeston, Missouri, has purchased the fire-damaged Idan-Ha Hotel property and the Town House Motel on North Kingshighway; he says he has no immediate plans for the downtown hotel property.