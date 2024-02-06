Out of the past: July 11

1992

Building a new Mississippi River bridge at Cape Girardeau is one of the largest projects the state highway department will complete this decade. Construction of the $90 million bridge is expected to begin in 1994 and be completed by 1999. About 130 homes and businesses will have to be demolished to clear the way for the span and crosstown highway. More than 100 families will be relocated.

Construction is on the minds of members of the school board, who are meeting in a retreat this weekend. In addition to new school facilities, the board says it wants a sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade middle school, air-conditioned buildings throughout the district and school-district boundaries that match city limits.

1967

Mosquitoes are putting the bite on Cape Girardeau taxpayers this year. Russell Matzen, health officer, says city spraying operations have been running about $80 a day. Although the city spent only $1,400 on mosquito control last year, the figure this summer may top $2,500.

Parcel-post deliveries six days a week, instead of five, are ordered for Cape Girardeau and nearly 5,000 other cities. This year, Congress has put an $8,400,000 item in the Post Office Department's appropriations bill to restore six-day delivery.