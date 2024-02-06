Out of the past: July 10

1947

The projected trade by the City of Cape Girardeau to the federal government of a site in Courthouse Park for the present post office building at Broadway and Fountain Street strikes a snag; Federal Judge Rubey M. Hulen rules out the government's proposed condemnation order and holds that proceedings should follow the usual course required by law; attorneys say this will entail the putting up of funds by the government in court to pay a fair value for the park site, filing of intervening petitions by those interested in seeking a share of the funds and the trial of the different claims.

Bids are being taken for the construction of an annex to the south and west portions of Trinity Lutheran School building on North Pacific Street; the annex will have a basement and first floor with four rooms on each floor; the rooms on the first floor will be used for classrooms and other facilities, while the four in the basement will be for additional bowling alleys.

1922

The cornerstone for the new Cape County Home was laid yesterday afternoon in the presence of a crowd estimated at nearly 2,000; the Rev. Charles A. Swift, chairman of the meeting, tells those attending that no citizen should ever refer to the place as a "poor farm" or an "alms house," because it is not a poor place conducted by a poor county, but a respectable, comfortable home supplied by a compassionate people for those who must seek its shelter.

One thousand and seven men, members of the 140th Infantry, are under arms in Southeast Missouri in the armories of the National Guard, awaiting orders to move to prevent disorders and destruction of property in the railroad shopmen's strike; orders to mobilize every company in the regiment were received here at 5 p.m. Saturday, and by 9 a.m. the next day every company and detachment in the regiment was in its armory.

